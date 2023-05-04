Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:38:18 2023-05-04 pm EDT
169.17 USD   +2.04%
05:55pCook says apple pleased with reacceleration in china with the re…
RE
05:54pApple’s cook on india: lot of people entering middle class, hope…
RE
05:54pMarketmind: Another day, another U.S. banking swoon
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COOK SAYS APPLE PLEASED WITH REACCELERATION IN CHINA WITH THE RE…

05/04/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COOK SAYS APPLE PLEASED WITH REACCELERATION IN CHINA WITH THE REOPENING


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
05:55pCook says apple pleased with reacceleration in china with the re…
RE
05:54pApple’s cook on india: lot of people entering middle class, hope&#..
RE
05:54pMarketmind: Another day, another U.S. banking swoon
RE
05:51pTech Down on Earnings Trepidation, But Apple Bounces in Late Trading -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:50pApple cfo says seeing impact of macroeconomic environment partic…
RE
05:48pApple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid
AQ
05:39pApple’s cook on iphone pro models: we recaptured some ..
RE
05:36pApple’s cook says we view ai as huge and we’ll continue weaving…
RE
05:32pApple says iphone base well over 1 billion active devices  conf…
RE
05:26pApple expects gross margin to be between 44% and 44.5% - conf ca…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 034 M - -
Net cash 2023 61 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 649 B 2 649 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,65x
EV / Sales 2024 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,79 $
Average target price 171,10 $
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.29.72%2 649 385
XIAOMI CORPORATION-0.91%34 500
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.10%12 679
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.54%9 453
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%807
DZS INC.-47.08%209
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer