Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 02:35am EDT
The Chinese national flag flies outside a hotel in central Beijing

China's commerce ministry on Saturday issued rules on its proposed list of "unreliable entities," part of an intensifying rift with the United States, saying it will target foreign firms and individuals endangering China's sovereignty and security.

After President Donald Trump's administration imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods and curbs on Huawei Technologies Co last year, China vowed to draw up a list aimed at punishing foreign firms deemed harmful to Chinese interests.

It has yet to publish the list.

The United States said on Friday it will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. stores starting on Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat.

China's list will target foreign firms and individuals violating normal market transactions in China, interrupting deals with Chinese firms or taking discriminatory measures against Chinese firms, the ministry said.

In May, state-run tabloid Global Times reported the measures would target such U.S. companies as Apple Inc , Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, while suspending purchases of Boeing Co airplanes.

The ministry said the list will help "safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintain a fair and free international economic and trade order, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, other organizations or individuals."

Authorities will set up a working mechanism and an office to help implement work related to the list, it added.

China will prohibit foreign firms listed as unreliable entities from engaging in import, export and investment in China, the ministry said.

Foreign firms could be removed from the list if they correct their behaviours and takes steps to eliminate the consequences of their actions, it said.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.17% 106.84 Delayed Quote.45.53%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -1.39% 39.81 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
QUALCOMM, INC. -3.65% 110.69 Delayed Quote.30.21%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.81% 161.14 Delayed Quote.-48.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
02:35aChina's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list
RE
12:16aHuang's Law Is the New Moore's Law, and Explains Why Nvidia Wants Arm
DJ
09/18Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
RE
09/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Week Lower as S&P 500 Dragged Down by..
DJ
09/18Judge to Hear Arguments on Trump's WeChat Restrictions --4th Update
DJ
09/18APPLE : US stocks fall as market decline extends for third week
AQ
09/18APPLE : US stocks fall as market decline extends for third week
AQ
09/18Wall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on
RE
09/18Wall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on
RE
09/18WeChat Ban Rattles Chinese Communities in U.S.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 912 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 1 827 B 1 827 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,02 $
Last Close Price 106,84 $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.45.53%1 827 235
XIAOMI CORPORATION104.55%66 256
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD34.31%22 614
MEITU, INC.-6.71%868
DIGIA OYJ44.86%183
DORO AB (PUBL)-12.48%119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group