Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
134.87 USD   -3.32%
02:47aChina warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
RE
01:37aApple supplier Foxconn records 5% rise in Q3 profit, sees flattish Q4
RE
01:22aApple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit up 5% y/y
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits spray disinfectant in a residential compound that was placed under lockdown as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.

China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world's second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.

China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks but pressure is growing on the central government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus.

Thousands of government officials have been punished for various perceived failings in the nearly three years of the pandemic.

"All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development," Xinhua reported.

It cited improvements in the implementation of measures in some major cities such as Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.

When infections were found in certain buildings in Zhengzhou only the surrounding areas were being closed and the entire community was not being "controlled indiscriminately", Xinhua reported.

The economic costs of COVID in China, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, are being felt in most sectors.

Haima Automobile said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 since October.

This month, Apple supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn was rocked by discontent over stringent COVID measures, with many workers fleeing the site.

In Guangzhou, a southern city of about 19 million where cases hit more than 2,000 for a third straight day on Thursday, officials have launched mass testing, for the time being resisting a city-wide lockdown.

But some residents suspect a lockdown like the one endured by the financial hub of Shanghai for months this year may be coming.

Mason Long, who works for a Guangzhou gaming company, said a full lockdown could happen, with most of the city's 11 districts already have under some form of new COVID restriction.

"Panyu district just announced that it's restricting travel in and out, so that's three districts to announce that," Long said.

"The rest of us in other districts are super worried this will be applied to the entire city and we'll be facing a Shanghai-style lockdown. I personally think it could."

Many people have already moved to other cities, or are planning to do so, he said.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
02:47aChina warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen
RE
01:37aApple supplier Foxconn records 5% rise in Q3 profit, sees flattish Q4
RE
01:22aApple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit up 5% y/y
RE
12:40aAsian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
RE
11/09Apple Supplier GoerTek Dives for Second Consecutive Day
DJ
11/09GoerTek Loses Order from ‘Major Overseas Customer’ Believed to Be Apple; Sh..
MT
11/09Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
RE
11/09Apple supplier Foxconn to update on outlook after China COVID curbs
RE
11/09Lawsuit claims Apple, Amazon colluded to raise iPhone, iPad prices
RE
11/09Amazon.com, Apple Accused by Consumers for Raising IPhone Prices, Cutting Down Third Pa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 408 B - -
Net income 2023 98 346 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 2 146 B 2 146 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
EV / Sales 2024 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 134,87 $
Average target price 174,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-21.44%2 145 528
XIAOMI CORPORATION-46.67%31 888
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-59.92%9 013
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-56.98%7 681
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-41.91%799
DZS INC.-9.86%409