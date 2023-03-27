Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
160.25 USD   +0.83%
05:00aChinese commerce minister in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook
RE
04:11aChinese commerce minister holds talks with Apple boss Cook
RE
04:11aChinese commerce minister: willing to provide good environment a…
RE
Chinese commerce minister in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook

03/27/2023 | 05:00am EDT
Apple Original Series

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday and exchanged views on the company's development in China, the commerce ministry said.

The two talked about stabilising industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide a good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.

Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the government-organised China Development Forum.

Wang told Cook that China unswervingly promotes a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards and other systems, the ministry added.

The minister also had meetings with the leaders of several other international companies over the past few days, including Pfizer, BMW and Qualcomm.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
