Chinese commerce minister in talks with Apple boss Tim Cook

The two talked about stabilising industrial and supply chains, the ministry said, adding that Wang told Cook China is willing to provide a good environment and services for foreign companies including Apple.

Cook was in Beijing over the weekend to attend the government-organised China Development Forum.

Wang told Cook that China unswervingly promotes a high-level opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards and other systems, the ministry added.

The minister also had meetings with the leaders of several other international companies over the past few days, including Pfizer, BMW and Qualcomm.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by David Goodman)