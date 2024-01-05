--The Justice Department could file a large antitrust case against Apple as soon as the first half of 2024, the New York Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

--DOJ is in the late stages of an investigation, with the suit focusing on Apple's use of hardware and software to maintain the iPhone's dominance, the people said.

--No decision has been made on whether DOJ should file a lawsuit or what to include in it, and Apple hasn't had a final meeting with DOJ to make its case to the officials before filing the suit.

--A spokesperson for DOJ and Apple both declined to comment to the New York Times.

Full article at https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/05/technology/antitrust-apple-lawsuit-us.html?unlocked_article_code=1.LU0.Mf0q.rq4GiAwX1GgO&smid=url-share

Write to ben.glickman@wsj.com; @benglickman

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1455ET