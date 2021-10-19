Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Developed market equities, U.S. tech, Japan to gain in 2022, fund manager says

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Developed market equities, including U.S. technology stocks other than the so-called FAANG group, are expected to outperform next year, the global head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments said.

The 'FAANG' group includes Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

Higher vaccination rates, an impending turnaround in the automotive industry driven by a return of chips' supply, and a new prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/echoing-opposition-japans-kishida-woos-voters-with-abenomics-critique-2021-10-18will also be positive for Japan, Michael Kelly told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday.

"Japan is a new love of ours," he said.

Kelly expects a mild correction in equity markets from now until the end of the year, with the first half of 2022 being tough for all asset classes.

A "confluence of headwinds," including supply chain bottlenecks, growing energy shortage, and wage price spirals aided by central banks' monetary policies, have begun creating a circle of "wagon trains around markets," Kelly said.

PineBridge, which manages $133 billion in assets, is adjusting its portfolio from "early recovery, early cyclical beneficiaries ... towards a balance between some more sustainable growth allocations," he said.

Preparing for a "slower, choppier flatness" as growth peaks and central banks begin withdrawing stimulus, Kelly said: "We're still early enough with this in pent-up returns potential."

Kelly was bullish on China despite the uncertainties caused by its recent regulatory changes, as it focuses on domestic consumption as well as foreign trade, specifically building up sectors essential to plug the deficits in global supply chains.

"They're going to make the environment very conducive for investors who align themselves with those policies," he said.

"If you're comfortable sharpshooting within China ... there's no reason to step back, they're not going back to a planned economy."

(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum, a chat room hosted on the Refinitiv Messenger platform. Sign up here to join GMF: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ)

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Supriya Rangarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Divya Chowdhury


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.00% 2855.56 Delayed Quote.62.93%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.11% 3446.74 Delayed Quote.4.67%
APPLE INC. 1.18% 146.55 Delayed Quote.10.45%
FACEBOOK INC 3.26% 335.34 Delayed Quote.22.76%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.54% 637.97 Delayed Quote.17.98%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:02aDeveloped market equities, U.S. tech, Japan to gain in 2022, fund manager says
RE
04:59aWorld stocks at 1-month high as bond yields soften
RE
04:20aUK competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights
RE
03:06aUK competition watchdog has music streaming in its sights
RE
02:35aTech stocks help Asian markets shake off China blues
RE
01:34aUK Regulator to Launch Probe into Music-Streaming Market
DJ
01:21aAPPLE : unveils latest upgrades for MacBook Pro and AirPods
AQ
01:04aAPPLE : Spotify to hire hundreds to drive ad sales in Europe, Australia, Canada
RE
10/18XIAOMI : Samsung Electronics Tops Global Smartphone Market in Q3
MT
10/18U.S. bill would stop Big Tech favoring its own products
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 B - -
Net income 2021 93 810 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 2 422 B 2 422 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 146,55 $
Average target price 166,40 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.10.45%2 422 496
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.69%68 552
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%19 171
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.39%17 152
FIH MOBILE LIMITED33.68%1 308
GIGASET AG23.00%57