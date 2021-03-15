Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

03/15/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders at the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic

(Reuters) - Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 was on track to close at its highest level ever, lifted by a 1.85 rise in Apple.

Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings are rising and offered some of the first concrete signs that the worst may be over for the airline industry.

The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped over 3% to a one-year high, while other travel-related stocks, including Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts gained between 2% and 5%.

Most of the 11 major S&P sector indexes rose, led by utilities and real estate, both up over 1%.

The major stock indexes on Friday logged their best week in six after approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill and mass vaccinations accelerated demand for stocks expected to outperform as the economy reopens, such as banks, energy, materials companies.

The Russell growth index rose 0.4%, slightly outperforming the Russell value index's 0.1% rise in a modest reversal of investors' recent trend away from technology and other high-growth stocks.

"With the vaccine positive news and the stimulus, we think there will continue to be a fair amount of rotation out of the stay-at-home stocks," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "We are bullish on financial services and energy coming out of the pandemic."

At the end of Fed's two-day meeting on Wednesday, policymakers are expected to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at its fastest rate in decades while reiterating their dovish stance for the foreseeable future.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries ticked lower to 1.60%, below its 13-month peak of 1.64% on Friday. Wall Street has been roiled in recent weeks by a spike in longer-dated U.S. bond yields due to fears of an increase in inflation.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.22% at 32,850.6 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.20% to 3,951.4.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.47% to 13,382.43.

Tesla rose 1.7% after the company added "Technoking of Tesla" to Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles in a formal regulatory filing.

Eli Lilly and Co shares slumped 9% after a mid-stage trial testing its experimental Alzheimer's drug led to "mixed" results, reducing the chances for the drug's accelerated approval, according to analysts.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.44-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.16-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 79 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 246 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.92% 123.34 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 32840.7 Delayed Quote.7.10%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION 6.09% 21.6585 Delayed Quote.40.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 13029.058088 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.69% 13411.077268 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 0.30% 3955.13 Delayed Quote.4.99%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:02pStripe's value hits $95 billion after payment giant's latest fundraising
RE
02:42pDow hits record high as Wall Street rises
RE
02:12pAPPLE  : earns historic Academy Award nominations for “Wolfwalkers” ..
PU
01:50pCHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE  : Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer ri..
RE
09:54aNetflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year dominated by streaming
RE
08:12aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY  : Foxconn Subsidiary Ingrasys Takes Over Indian Divi..
MT
07:19aFACEBOOK  : Telegram App Is Booming, but Needs Advertisers -- and $700 Million S..
DJ
07:15aTelegram App Is Booming, but Needs Advertisers -- and $700 Million Soon
DJ
04:10aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : central bank seen holding fire again with ..
RE
02:37aSOFTBANK  : Cab driver in China rams passenger to death, puts ride-hailing firm ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 528 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 2 032 B 2 032 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 121,03 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-8.77%2 031 863
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.99%487 542
XIAOMI CORPORATION-26.66%73 766
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.05%18 951
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.53%986
FOCUSRITE PLC2.79%890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ