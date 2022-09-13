Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
09-12-2022
163.43 USD   +3.85%
05:07aDuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill in rein in big tech
RE
04:20aAPPLE : “Ted Lasso” wins back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series
PU
04:05a'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' repeat top Emmy wins
RE
DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill in rein in big tech

09/13/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 13 companies urged the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to approve a bill that would rein in giant tech companies like Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook.

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com.

A U.S. congressional leader on antitrust, Senator Amy Klobuchar, has spent much of the summer urging the Senate to pass the bill to no avail. Klobuchar, a lead sponsor along with Republican Chuck Grassley, has said she has the 60 votes needed for passage but prospects of it becoming law this year appear to be dimming.

In a letter to Senate and House leadership, the companies said that the big tech firms have used their dominance to steer consumers away from services that offer more privacy protections.

"While more and more Americans are embracing privacy-first technologies, some dominant firms still use their gatekeeper power to limit competition and restrict user choice," they wrote in the letter.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.19% 110.86 Delayed Quote.-23.47%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.39% 136.45 Delayed Quote.-18.15%
APPLE INC. 3.85% 163.43 Delayed Quote.-7.96%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.11% 168.96 Delayed Quote.-49.77%
