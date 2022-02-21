Log in
APPLE INC.

Dutch consumer watchdog gives Apple fifth $5.7 million fine over App Store dispute

02/21/2022 | 09:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo at an Apple store in Washington, U.S.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) again on Monday, the fifth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the U.S. company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 76 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 2 730 B 2 730 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.78%2 730 242
XIAOMI CORPORATION-14.60%51 423
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-13.57%22 015
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.91%16 719
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-11.76%1 230
RTX A/S-20.97%193