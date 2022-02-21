Dutch consumer watchdog gives Apple fifth $5.7 million fine over App Store dispute
02/21/2022 | 09:28am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) again on Monday, the fifth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.
The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the U.S. company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)