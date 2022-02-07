Dutch watchdog fines Apple again in App Store dispute
02/07/2022 | 10:06am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday fined Apple a further 5 million euros ($5.71 million) for failure to comply with an order to open its app store to alternative payment systems for dating apps in the Netherlands.
The new fine brings the total amount levied by the Authority for Consumers and Markets against the U.S. company to 15 million euros.
($1 = 0.8750 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)