    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  
Dutch watchdog fines Apple again in App Store dispute

02/07/2022 | 10:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog on Monday fined Apple a further 5 million euros ($5.71 million) for failure to comply with an order to open its app store to alternative payment systems for dating apps in the Netherlands.

The new fine brings the total amount levied by the Authority for Consumers and Markets against the U.S. company to 15 million euros.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 77 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 813 B 2 813 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,92x
EV / Sales 2023 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 172,39 $
Average target price 190,23 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-2.92%2 813 308
XIAOMI CORPORATION-12.28%52 893
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.68%17 069
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.25%15 755
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-10.29%1 252
RTX A/S-16.41%207