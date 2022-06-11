Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
137.13 USD   -3.86%
Dutch watchdog says Apple to offer other payment methods in dating apps

06/11/2022 | 09:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Adds slug for media)

(Reuters) - The Netherlands' antitrust watchdog on Saturday said Apple Inc will allow different payment methods in Dutch dating applications, ending a dispute that resulted in the company being fined 50 million euros ($52.58 million).

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (AMC) said in a statement https://bit.ly/3aP3fZp that with this concession, Apple will meet the requirement that the regulator had set under the European Union and Dutch competition rules.

The iPhone maker has long mandated use of its in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up 30% that some developers like Tinder owner Match Group Inc have argued are too high.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

"In the digital economy, powerful companies have a special responsibility to keep the market fair and open. Apple avoided that responsibility, and abused its dominant position vis-à-vis dating-app providers," said Martijn Snoep, chairman of the board of ACM.

"We are glad that Apple has finally brought its conditions in line with European and Dutch competition rules."

The ACM ruled last year that Apple's rules violated Dutch competition laws in the dating app market and required Apple to allow those developers to use third-party payment processors.

On Friday, Apple laid out rules on how developers of dating apps offered in the Netherlands can skip its in-app payment systems.

It said that dating app developers will still have to pay it commissions for sales made outside of its in-app payment system, though it will give them a slight discount.

($1 = 0.9510 euros)

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -3.86% 137.13 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP -2.38% 82.98 Delayed Quote.-36.52%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -4.65% 76.68 Delayed Quote.-42.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 899 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 2 219 B 2 219 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-19.67%2 219 474
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.56%38 544
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.62%12 583
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-35.63%12 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 077
DZS INC.9.74%492