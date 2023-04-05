EMEA Morning Briefing : Caution Expected as -2

The app started having trouble Monday at 11 p.m. EDT, according to Apple's support website. More than 14 hours later, the site said the issue was resolved.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

05:30/IRL: Mar Monthly Unemployment

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing turnover

06:00/NOR: Feb Industrial Production Index

06:00/DEN: Feb Industrial production & new orders

06:00/DEN: Feb External trade (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Feb Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:30/HUN: Feb Preliminary Industrial Production

06:45/FRA: Feb Industrial production index

07:00/CZE: Feb Retail trade

07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production

07:15/SPN: Mar Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: Mar Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Mar France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Mar Germany Services PMI

08:00/ITA: 4Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

08:00/EU: Mar Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: Mar UK monthly car registrations figures

08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes

08:30/UK: Mar UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

08:30/UK: Mar Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly sectoral accounts

09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

09:00/CYP: Mar Registered Unemployed

09:00/LUX: Mar CPI

09:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

23:01/UK: Mar BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

