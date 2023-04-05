EMEA Morning Briefing : Caution Expected as -2

The app started having trouble Monday at 11 p.m. EDT, according to Apple's support website. More than 14 hours later, the site said the issue was resolved.
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
05:30/IRL: Mar Monthly Unemployment
06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing orders
06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing turnover
06:00/NOR: Feb Industrial Production Index
06:00/DEN: Feb Industrial production & new orders
06:00/DEN: Feb External trade (provisional figures)
06:00/DEN: Feb Balance of payments (provisional figures)
06:30/HUN: Feb Preliminary Industrial Production
06:45/FRA: Feb Industrial production index
07:00/CZE: Feb Retail trade
07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production
07:15/SPN: Mar Spain Services PMI
07:45/ITA: Mar Italy Services PMI
07:50/FRA: Mar France Services PMI
07:55/GER: Mar Germany Services PMI
08:00/ITA: 4Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts
08:00/EU: Mar Eurozone Services PMI
08:00/UK: Mar UK monthly car registrations figures
08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes
08:30/UK: Mar UK Official Reserves
08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI
08:30/UK: Mar Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances
09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly sectoral accounts
09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly Balance of Payments
09:00/CYP: Mar Registered Unemployed
09:00/LUX: Mar CPI
09:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales
16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision
23:01/UK: Mar BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor
