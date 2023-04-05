Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:49 2023-04-04 pm EDT
165.80 USD   +0.10%
EMEA Morning Briefing : Caution Expected as -2-
DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing: Caution Expected as Concerns Rise Over Economic Outlook
DJ
Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Declines
DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Caution Expected as -2-

04/05/2023 | 12:17am EDT
The app started having trouble Monday at 11 p.m. EDT, according to Apple's support website. More than 14 hours later, the site said the issue was resolved.


Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com


Expected Major Events for Wednesday

05:30/IRL: Mar Monthly Unemployment

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing orders

06:00/GER: Feb Manufacturing turnover

06:00/NOR: Feb Industrial Production Index

06:00/DEN: Feb Industrial production & new orders

06:00/DEN: Feb External trade (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Feb Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:30/HUN: Feb Preliminary Industrial Production

06:45/FRA: Feb Industrial production index

07:00/CZE: Feb Retail trade

07:00/SPN: Feb Industrial Production

07:15/SPN: Mar Spain Services PMI

07:45/ITA: Mar Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Mar France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Mar Germany Services PMI

08:00/ITA: 4Q General Govt Quarterly Accounts

08:00/EU: Mar Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: Mar UK monthly car registrations figures

08:00/GER: Ifo Joint Economic Forecast of German economic research institutes

08:30/UK: Mar UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Mar S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

08:30/UK: Mar Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly sectoral accounts

09:00/EU: 4Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

09:00/CYP: Mar Registered Unemployed

09:00/LUX: Mar CPI

09:00/ITA: Feb Retail Sales

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

23:01/UK: Mar BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 0016ET

04/04Foxconn founder Gou says he will seek Taiwan presidency
RE
04/04News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/04Apple's Tim Cook still believes in the metaverse
AQ
04/04Sector Update: Tech Stocks Dropping Late Tuesday
MT
04/04Sector Update: Tech
MT
04/04Apple's Music Trademark Claim Reportedly Rejected by US Court
MT
04/04Apple Music trademark application blocked by U.S. appeals court
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 317 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 621 B 2 621 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,57x
EV / Sales 2024 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,63 $
Average target price 169,60 $
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.27.89%2 629 133
XIAOMI CORPORATION11.15%38 696
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.50.87%13 154
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.21%10 250
DZS INC.-39.83%241
RTX A/S18.42%167
