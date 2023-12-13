A jury unanimously sided with Epic Games, saying that Google had harmed the videogame maker by maintaining an illegal monopoly. Google said it plans to appeal the verdict and stands by its business model. In a separate case that concluded in 2021, a federal judge largely ruled against Epic even as she ruled that Apple must allow third-party software makers to steer customers to payment options within their own apps. The outcome might ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

Apple Makes Security Changes to Protect Users From iPhone Thefts

Apple is rolling out a new security setting for iPhones following Wall Street Journal reporting about a vulnerability that allowed thieves to break into victims' devices and upend their lives.

The Journal reported on a nationwide spate of thefts where criminals used iPhone owners' passcodes to change their Apple accounts, access saved passwords, steal money and lock them out of their iCloud-stored photos and videos. Thieves in New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Minneapolis and other cities watch iPhone owners tap in their passcodes before stealing the targets' devices.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/UK: Nov Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

06:00/FIN: Oct Balance of Payments

07:00/UK: Oct Index of production

07:00/UK: Oct UK trade

07:00/UK: Oct Index of services

07:00/UK: Oct Monthly GDP estimates

07:00/ROM: Nov CPI

07:00/ROM: Oct Industrial production

08:00/SVK: Oct Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

08:00/SVK: Oct Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

09:00/EU: Nov Long term interest rates statistics

09:00/ITA: 3Q Labour Cost Index

09:30/UK: 3Q Business Finance Review

10:00/EU: Oct Industrial Production

11:00/FRA: Oct OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

12:30/UK: Nov NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

16:59/GER: Oct Balance of Payments

16:59/AUT: Dec OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-23 0016ET