A jury unanimously sided with Epic Games, saying that Google had harmed the videogame maker by maintaining an illegal monopoly. Google said it plans to appeal the verdict and stands by its business model. In a separate case that concluded in 2021, a federal judge largely ruled against Epic even as she ruled that Apple must allow third-party software makers to steer customers to payment options within their own apps. The outcome might ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.
Apple Makes Security Changes to Protect Users From iPhone Thefts
Apple is rolling out a new security setting for iPhones following Wall Street Journal reporting about a vulnerability that allowed thieves to break into victims' devices and upend their lives.
The Journal reported on a nationwide spate of thefts where criminals used iPhone owners' passcodes to change their Apple accounts, access saved passwords, steal money and lock them out of their iCloud-stored photos and videos. Thieves in New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Minneapolis and other cities watch iPhone owners tap in their passcodes before stealing the targets' devices.
Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
00:01/UK: Nov Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
06:00/FIN: Oct Balance of Payments
07:00/UK: Oct Index of production
07:00/UK: Oct UK trade
07:00/UK: Oct Index of services
07:00/UK: Oct Monthly GDP estimates
07:00/ROM: Nov CPI
07:00/ROM: Oct Industrial production
08:00/SVK: Oct Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches
08:00/SVK: Oct Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction
09:00/EU: Nov Long term interest rates statistics
09:00/ITA: 3Q Labour Cost Index
09:30/UK: 3Q Business Finance Review
10:00/EU: Oct Industrial Production
11:00/FRA: Oct OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates
12:30/UK: Nov NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
16:59/GER: Oct Balance of Payments
16:59/AUT: Dec OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com
We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-13-23 0016ET