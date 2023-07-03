MONTEROSSO AL MARE, Italy-A worker shouts in Italian, English and French, directing throngs of tourists through the small train station. Wild gesticulations, a fluorescent yellow vest and a booming voice help her to stand out on the packed platform.

Swarms of people holding backpacks and water bottles squeeze past each other, some heading for a departing train, others for the exit and a stunning view of the sea and cliffs that have made the villages of Italy's Cinque Terre a global tourist draw.

Ukraine's Zelensky Says He Will Beat Russia by Holding On to His Humanity

ODESA, Ukraine-The soldiers put on brave faces for the president. One had lost both hands. Another, a chunk of his hip. A third had a bandage wrapped around his head.

"Have you got everything you need?" President Volodymyr Zelensky asked.

Twitter Limits Number of Posts Users Can Read, Prompting Disruptions for Some

Twitter began limiting how many posts users can read on its platform, an unusual move that came as owner Elon Musk says he is fighting companies trying to use its data for developing artificial intelligence programs.

Musk on Saturday detailed the temporary changes, which involved limiting unverified accounts to reading just 600 posts a day while verified accounts-those paying a monthly subscription-can read 6,000 posts daily. He later announced multiple increases to the number of allowed posts.

Apple Is the World's First $3 Trillion Company

Apple on Friday became the world's first corporation to close with a market value above $3 trillion, a milestone that reflects the lasting impact and resilience of the iPhone, a singular product that continues to transform life and commerce around the world.

Launched from a California garage as a puckish computer company in 1976, Apple is now worth about double the value of longtime rival Google and seven times that of Exxon Mobil, which loomed over markets as the world's most valuable company for many years.

Expected Major Events for Monday

05:00/NED: Jun Netherlands Manufacturing PMI

06:30/SWI: Jun CPI

07:00/POL: Jun Poland Manufacturing PMI

07:00/TUR: Jun Turkey Manufacturing PMI

07:00/TUR: Jun CPI

07:00/TUR: Jun PPI

07:15/SPN: Jun Spain Manufacturing PMI

07:30/CZE: Jun Czech Republic Manufacturing PMI

07:30/SWI: Jun https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://procure.ch__;!!F0Stn7g!CoOixt0vk76bqDNfGXcuu70Vu-uhRcNguvJ0uWnpvOeNU-ihsWw-47ztyr_iMRRgWatEQSYGlA5s38r1-OOrhdNgPMtdiqbnYDwghZUy5NI$ Purchasing Managers' Index

07:45/ITA: Jun Italy Manufacturing PMI

07:50/FRA: Jun France Manufacturing PMI

07:55/GER: Jun Germany Manufacturing PMI

08:00/EU: Jun Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

08:00/GRE: Jun Greece Manufacturing PMI

08:30/UK: Jun S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI

09:00/CYP: Apr Retail trade

09:00/DEN: Jun Danish PMI

10:00/POR: May Industrial production index

16:59/AUT: Jun Unemployment figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

