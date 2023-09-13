The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian lines once again that day, and once again failed to make headway, one of the troopers said. His radio crackled with updates as the other soldier scanned the skies for Russian aircraft.

Ukraine's Push Into Green Energy Starts With 5,600 Tons of Cow Dung

KYIV, Ukraine-In the middle of a Ukrainian cornfield, one business is making energy out of something this country has in abundance: Farm waste.

At the site north of Kyiv, local agricultural company Gals Agro is capturing gas from decomposing animal dung, straw and corn husks to produce a type of bioenergy called biomethane. The fuel is then pumped directly into Ukraine's gas grid, replacing natural gas in tens of thousands of homes.

Demand for Oil, Coal, Gas to Peak This Decade, IEA Chief Says

Demand for all three major fossil fuels-oil, coal and natural gas-will peak this decade, marking the "beginning of the end" of fossil fuels and a "historic turning point" in the world's transition toward renewable energy, the head of the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

The IEA has been at the forefront of predictions that demand for fossil fuels is reaching its zenith, but it is the first time the Paris-based agency has predicted a peak in demand for all three energy sources.

When Is the Arm IPO? What to Know About the Circuit Designer

Many people haven't heard of Arm, but nearly everyone uses its products. And now investors will be able to get a piece of the company through its initial public offering this week.

The U.K.-based company designs parts of chips inside nearly all of the world's smartphones, as well as Apple's computers, Amazon.com's data centers and a growing share of cars.

More Than 5,000 Feared Dead After Storm Batters Libya

Libyan authorities struggled to reach survivors and provide food, water and shelter to tens of thousands of people after a lethal storm that officials say likely killed thousands in the country's worst natural disaster in decades.

Libyan officials and the head of the country's delegation for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Tuesday that as many as 10,000 people were missing as a result of the storm.

Morocco King Arrives in Marrakesh as Quake Death Toll Tops 2,900

AMIZMIZ, Morocco-King Mohammed VI arrived in Marrakesh on Tuesday afternoon to visit the earthquake-hit area, Moroccan officials said, as survivors in nearby villages scrambled to gather enough food, water and shelter amid concerns about supply shortages.

The king, who has faced criticism from many survivors for not speaking immediately after Friday's deadly temblor, met the injured at one of the city's main hospitals after arriving in Marrakesh, one official said. Moroccan state TV channel Al Aoula interrupted its broadcast to announce the king's visit and showed video of Mohammed in the hospital visiting victims and donating blood.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max Pushes Up the Price

Apple unveiled a new iPhone lineup aimed at wringing more money out of its top model without jacking up prices for more basic versions that are getting only minor upgrades.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant showed off an iPhone 15 lineup at a company event Tuesday that featured largely incremental improvements, including better cameras, improved battery and new software features. For pricier Pro models, Apple is offering a new titanium case to make the phones lighter and a screen that pushes further out to the edges of the device, among other advances.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:00/ROM: Aug CPI

06:00/UK: Jul Index of production

06:00/UK: Jul UK trade

06:00/UK: Jul Index of services

06:00/UK: Jul Monthly GDP estimates

06:00/ROM: Jul Industrial production

07:00/SVK: Jul Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Jul Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

08:00/ITA: 2Q Labour Cost Index

08:00/CZE: Jul Monthly Balance of Payments

08:00/BUL: Jul Trade with third countries - preliminary data

08:00/BUL: Jun Trade with EU Member States - preliminary data

08:00/FRA: Sep IEA Oil Market Report

08:30/UK: 2Q Business Finance Review

09:00/EU: Jul Industrial Production

10:00/FRA: Jul OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

11:30/UK: Aug NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

12:00/POL: Jul Balance of payments

16:59/CZE: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

23:01/UK: Aug RICS Residential Market Survey

