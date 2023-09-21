Israeli officials are quietly working with the Biden administration on a polarizing proposal to set up a U.S.-run, uranium-enrichment operation in Saudi Arabia as part of a complex three-way deal to establish official diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern countries, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed top Israeli nuclear and security specialists to cooperate with U.S. negotiators as they try to reach a compromise that could allow Saudi Arabia to become the second country in the Middle East, after Iran, to openly enrich uranium, the officials said.

Iran's Oil Exports Have Soared During Quiet Diplomacy With U.S.

WASHINGTON-The U.S. backed away from some actions meant to stop Iran's oil shipments as Washington and Tehran conducted negotiations that led to Monday's release of five Americans, part of a larger step back from sanctions enforcement that has seen Iran's energy exports grow, according to current and former U.S. officials.

The release of the five Americans came days after the Biden administration issued a waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar. The prisoners' return to the U.S. also follows months of rising Iranian oil shipments, including to China, Iran's biggest buyer, as Washington chose not to aggressively enforce the international sanctions regime, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zelensky, Ukraine's War Messenger, Confronts a More Wary Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington on Thursday at a different political moment than his last visit.

In December, clad in an olive drab sweater, Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to a packed House chamber that drew standing ovations. Admiring senators likened him to Winston Churchill, another wartime leader who rallied foreign allies. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) presented him with an American flag.

Inside Apple's Spectacular Failure to Build a Key Part for Its New iPhones

The new iPhone models unveiled last week are missing a proprietary silicon chip that Apple had spent several years and billions of dollars trying to develop in time for the rollout.

The 2018 marching orders from Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook to design and build a modem chip-a part that connects iPhones to wireless carriers-led to the hiring of thousands of engineers. The goal was to sever Apple's grudging dependence on Qualcomm, a longtime chip supplier that dominates the modem market.

FedEx Earnings Rise Despite Weakened Demand

FedEx's profit rose in the latest quarter despite a drop in revenue, as the shipping giant continues its extensive cost-cutting efforts amid slumping demand.

Executives also said that the industry is likely to see a muted "peak" season, which is typically the busiest time for carriers ahead of the fall holidays and Christmas.

SpaceX Sues Justice Department to Stop Discrimination Case

Elon Musk's SpaceX sued the Justice Department to stop the hiring discrimination case brought against the rocket company last month.

SpaceX's lawsuit said that the Justice Department's lawsuit is unconstitutional because the case would be heard in an administrative court and not in a federal court with a jury.

Companies Remain Reluctant to Admit Paying Off Hackers

Companies often refrain from disclosing that they paid ransoms to cybercrime groups after an attack, fearing that such an admission could bring legal and reputational risks.

Companies that choose to pay a ransom often do so to maintain or restore business operations, and to prevent hackers from publishing stolen data or making it inaccessible. Even when companies pay, hackers don't always keep their promises not to publish stolen data, cybercrime experts say.

Klaviyo Shares Soar in Debut, Pointing to IPO Resurgence

Marketing-automation platform Klaviyo's shares opened more than 20% higher in its market debut, the latest company whose shares jumped on its opening day of trading.

The Boston-based firm helps companies send more-targeted emails and text messages. It was founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki, its chief executive, and Ed Hallen, chief product officer.

