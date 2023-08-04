WASHINGTON-The Pentagon is poised to offer armed sailors and Marines to commercial vessels transiting the Persian Gulf region to deter Iranian forces from attacking the ships, according to U.S. officials.

The U.S. military would put the forces on commercial vessels that are considered vulnerable to attack by Iranian forces, particularly those ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil passes through that heavily trafficked but increasingly dangerous choke point south of the Persian Gulf, off the coast of Iran near the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Berkshire Class A Stock Hits a Record in Early Birthday Present for Buffett

Warren Buffett is getting an early birthday present.

Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock finished at a record high Thursday, lifting the value of Chief Executive Officer Buffett's 15% stake in the company to $118 billion.

Gucci Works Its Socks Off to Be Cool Again

Gucci's style is extreme, and its sales can be too, with big ups and downs.

As shoppers tire of its designs again, the Italian brand needs to show it can be more than a boom-to-bust story.

Wells Fargo, SocGen to Settle With SEC, CFTC Over Use of Messaging Apps

Wells Fargo and Société Générale are in talks with U.S. regulators to settle investigations into their employees' use of messaging applications that might have broken record-keeping rules.

Wells Fargo disclosed in its quarterly earnings report filed Tuesday that it is in discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to resolve the matter, but it said there is no guarantee of the outcome.

American Travelers Are Shunning the U.S. for Europe

Globe-trotting Americans have packed international flights this summer, leaving behind some domestic-focused airlines.

Americans are flocking to Europe. The allure of international travel has travelers swapping out shorter trips within the U.S. or to some nearby destinations in favor of longer journeys.

Software Maker Ivanti Discovered Second Security Flaw Days After First One Was Found

Technology company Ivanti found out about two serious vulnerabilities in the same software within days of each other and took several days to analyze the second bug before issuing a patch for it.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, informed Ivanti of the first flaw, which the company made public on July 23, issuing a patch on the same day to fix it. One day earlier, Ivanti informed "limited customers" about the flaw as well as those known to have been affected by the vulnerability, Chief Security Officer Daniel Spicer said.

Apple Sees Third Straight Quarter of Falling Sales, but Services Unit Hits Record

Apple said revenue declined for the third consecutive quarter, the company's most prolonged sales slump since 2016 as the iPhone-maker continued to deal with declining demand for consumer devices.

Overall iPhone revenue, generally a primary driver of Apple's profits, missed estimates and fell compared with last year, but Chief Executive Tim Cook highlighted strong sales in emerging markets.

Amazon Delivers Surprisingly Strong Profit as Retail Business Improves

https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://Amazon.com__;!!F0Stn7g!E4IxRvKXtZZhVmWYJUrRdbZdctykAaspw-J5lwjYvH7QCww3sj9xlQ3fxO1iNSbHFSXt-h68b2bnxxIF-jr6P3GsHL1FoLySt2aAmMi5eQQ$ reported quarterly profit that trounced expectations, capping earnings reports from tech companies that showed improving health in areas from online retail to digital advertising after a stretch of slowing growth and mass layoffs.

The Seattle company's earnings nearly doubled analysts' estimates, buoyed by resilience in its core consumer e-commerce business, which had plunged into the red last year amid a pandemic hangover. Overall revenue for the second quarter rose by nearly 11% to $134.2 billion, which also beat expectations, and the company projected a similar pace of expansion in the current quarter.

