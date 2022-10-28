EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower as -2

Amazon became the latest tech giant to disappoint Wall Street on Thursday-and to pay a heavy price for doing so. The company's third-quarter results included revenue that was slightly below analysts' estimates and another sharp drop in operating income-the latter down 48% year-over-year. Adding insult to injury, growth in the company's subscription service revenue fell into single-digit territory for the first time ever, despite the debut of its costly "Lord of the Rings" series for subscribers of its Prime streaming service.
Apple Reports Record Revenue, Continuing Pandemic Streak
Apple Inc. reported record revenue in the September quarter, continuing a pandemic-fueled streak that investors have watched closely as demand for certain consumer goods has been sluggish.
The Cupertino, Calif., company announced its full-year earnings on Thursday after markets closed. To date, Apple's business has largely proved resilient as broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges have dragged down peers.
Expected Major Events for Friday
04:30/NED: Oct Producer confidence survey
04:30/NED: Sep PPI
05:30/FRA: Sep Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
05:30/FRA: 3Q GDP - first estimate
06:00/SWE: Sep Retail sales
06:00/NOR: Sep Retail Sales
06:00/DEN: Oct Business tendency survey
06:00/SWE: 3Q Flash GDP
06:45/FRA: Sep PPI
06:45/FRA: Sep Housing starts
06:45/FRA: Oct Provisional CPI
07:00/SVK: Oct Business tendency survey
07:00/SVK: Oct Economic sentiment indicator
07:00/SPN: Oct Flash Estimate CPI
07:00/SWI: Oct KOF economic barometer
07:00/AUT: 3Q Flash Estimate GDP
07:00/SPN: 3Q Preliminary GDP
07:00/HUN: Sep PPI
08:00/ITA: Sep PPI
08:00/GER: Oct Bavaria CPI
08:00/GER: Oct Brandenburg CPI
08:00/GER: Oct Hesse CPI
08:00/GER: Oct Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI
08:00/BUL: Sep PPI
08:00/GER: 3Q GDP - 1st release
08:30/GER: Oct North Rhine Westphalia CPI
08:30/UK: 3Q Insolvency statistics
09:00/EU: Oct Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator
09:00/GER: Oct Saxony CPI
09:00/CRO: Sep Retail trade
09:00/ITA: Oct Provisional CPI
09:00/ITA: Oct Cities CPI
09:30/BEL: Oct CPI
10:00/IRL: Sep Retail Sales Index
10:00/POR: Sep Retail trade
12:00/GER: Oct Provisional CPI
13:00/BEL: 3Q Preliminary GDP
16:59/BEL: Sep PPI
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
