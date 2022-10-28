EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower as -2

Amazon became the latest tech giant to disappoint Wall Street on Thursday-and to pay a heavy price for doing so. The company's third-quarter results included revenue that was slightly below analysts' estimates and another sharp drop in operating income-the latter down 48% year-over-year. Adding insult to injury, growth in the company's subscription service revenue fell into single-digit territory for the first time ever, despite the debut of its costly "Lord of the Rings" series for subscribers of its Prime streaming service.

Apple Reports Record Revenue, Continuing Pandemic Streak

Apple Inc. reported record revenue in the September quarter, continuing a pandemic-fueled streak that investors have watched closely as demand for certain consumer goods has been sluggish.

The Cupertino, Calif., company announced its full-year earnings on Thursday after markets closed. To date, Apple's business has largely proved resilient as broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges have dragged down peers.

Expected Major Events for Friday

04:30/NED: Oct Producer confidence survey

04:30/NED: Sep PPI

05:30/FRA: Sep Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

05:30/FRA: 3Q GDP - first estimate

06:00/SWE: Sep Retail sales

06:00/NOR: Sep Retail Sales

06:00/DEN: Oct Business tendency survey

06:00/SWE: 3Q Flash GDP

06:45/FRA: Sep PPI

06:45/FRA: Sep Housing starts

06:45/FRA: Oct Provisional CPI

07:00/SVK: Oct Business tendency survey

07:00/SVK: Oct Economic sentiment indicator

07:00/SPN: Oct Flash Estimate CPI

07:00/SWI: Oct KOF economic barometer

07:00/AUT: 3Q Flash Estimate GDP

07:00/SPN: 3Q Preliminary GDP

07:00/HUN: Sep PPI

08:00/ITA: Sep PPI

08:00/GER: Oct Bavaria CPI

08:00/GER: Oct Brandenburg CPI

08:00/GER: Oct Hesse CPI

08:00/GER: Oct Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI

08:00/BUL: Sep PPI

08:00/GER: 3Q GDP - 1st release

08:30/GER: Oct North Rhine Westphalia CPI

08:30/UK: 3Q Insolvency statistics

09:00/EU: Oct Business & Consumer Surveys - Business Climate Indicator & Economic Sentiment Indicator

09:00/GER: Oct Saxony CPI

09:00/CRO: Sep Retail trade

09:00/ITA: Oct Provisional CPI

09:00/ITA: Oct Cities CPI

09:30/BEL: Oct CPI

10:00/IRL: Sep Retail Sales Index

10:00/POR: Sep Retail trade

12:00/GER: Oct Provisional CPI

13:00/BEL: 3Q Preliminary GDP

16:59/BEL: Sep PPI

