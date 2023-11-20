The former chief executive officer entered with a guest badge on Sunday and posted on X: "first and last time i ever wear one of these."

SpaceX Rocket Test Reaches Milestone-and Ends With Explosion

SpaceX's second test flight of its massive Starship rocket ended early Saturday when the uncrewed vehicle's spacecraft blew up, though the launch made it farther than the company's previous attempt.

SpaceX said it lost contact with the Starship spacecraft about 15 minutes after launching from the company's spaceport east of Brownsville, Texas, around 8 a.m. ET. A self-destruct mechanism appeared to trigger after contact was lost, exploding the craft, according to a SpaceX livestream.

Apple and Disney Among Companies Stopping Ads on X

Apple and several major entertainment companies stopped advertising on Elon Musk's X after the social-media network's owner described an antisemitic post this week as "the actual truth" and again lashed out at the Anti-Defamation League.

Among those pausing ads on the social-media platform are Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and its parent Comcast, and Lions Gate Entertainment, people close to those companies said.

Expected Major Events for Monday

07:00/SWE: 3Q Industrial inventories

07:00/GER: Oct PPI

10:00/EU: Sep Construction output

10:00/LUX: Oct Unemployment

11:00/POR: Oct PPI

11:00/UK: Oct Aluminium Production report

15:59/GRE: Sep Balance of Payments

17:59/POR: Aug ICSG Copper Report

