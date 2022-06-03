Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 09:24:39 am EDT
147.28 USD   -2.60%
09:17aWall Street set to fall after Musk's warning, strong jobs data
RE
09:14aAPPLE INC : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:12aAPPLE : WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge winners help communities through coding
PU
EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources

06/03/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones.

The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors.

The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers that is likely to impact Samsung and Huawei and other device makers, the people said.

EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems to be harmonised by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission wants a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. It has previously said the inappropriate use of dated international standards stifles innovation and that forcing users to change to new chargers could create a mountain of electronic waste.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely and Christina Fincher)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2022
