BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a press conference at 09h00 GMT, the European Commission said on Thursday without providing details.

Vestager is expected to announce that Apple has agreed to open up its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals following a four-year long investigation, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)