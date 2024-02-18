($1 = 0.9282 euros)
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(Reuters) - The European Union is set to impose a fine in the range of 500 million euros ($539 million) on Apple for allegedly breaking EU law over access to its music streaming services, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
