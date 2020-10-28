Log in
APPLE INC.

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/28 02:40:20 pm
112.88 USD   -3.19%
02:19pStocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
RE
12:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow sink to late-Sept lows on virus woes
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Economic cost of new EU tech rules could top $100.5 billion, study says

10/28/2020 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's plan to rein in U.S. tech giants with new rules could cost the 27-country bloc as much as 85 billion euros (77.08 billion pounds)in economic growth, Brussels-based think tank ECIPE warned.

Under the proposed rules, Facebook, Alphabet unit Google, Amazon and Apple could be forced to share data and banned from favouring their own services.

In a study sponsored by Google, due to be published this week and seen by Reuters, the European Centre for International Political Economy (ECIPE) said changing the regulatory approach could have a chilling effect on the EU economy.

"The economic impacts of shifting from ex-post to ex-ante in the online services sector as stipulated by the proposals of the Digital Services Act is to a loss of about 85 billion euros in gross domestic product and 101 billion euros in lost consumer welfare based on a baseline value of 2018," the think tank said.

"Also, it will reduce the labour force by 0.9%." The figure of 85 billion euros is equivalent to 0.5% of the bloc's GDP.

ECIPE said it looked into ex ante regulations of general-purpose technology, in particular the telecoms industry, and then replicated the results for online platforms to come up with the figures.

The study cited the risks of ex ante regulations where companies are told what to do before any competitive harm or market failure is proven.

"Ex ante approaches are poorly fitted for sectors that are rapidly evolving or to regulate low-risk general-purpose technologies," it said.

ECIPE said the EU legislative framework was not designed for rapid adjustments of rules nor was it clear what market failures the bloc wants to address with new rules or that these could not be resolved once harm is proven.

The European Commission will publish the rules on Dec. 2, after which it will need to be reconciled with proposals from EU countries and the European Parliament before they become legislation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.91% 1519.32 Delayed Quote.13.52%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.94% 3191.1699 Delayed Quote.72.61%
APPLE INC. -3.64% 113.05 Delayed Quote.53.04%
FACEBOOK INC -4.08% 270.01 Delayed Quote.32.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 825 M - -
Net cash 2020 72 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 1 994 B 1 994 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,04x
EV / Sales 2021 6,20x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 122,36 $
Last Close Price 116,60 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.53.04%1 994 156
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.17%355 281
XIAOMI CORPORATION95.73%65 647
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.03%18 381
FITBIT, INC.5.94%1 877
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.45%1 096
