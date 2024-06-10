June 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level, the Tesla CEO said on a post on X on Monday.
(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
