By Ben Glickman

Fortnite developer Epic Games alleged Wednesday that Apple had terminated its developer account, preventing the video-game company from bringing its game store to iOS devices.

Epic Games said in a post on its website that Apple had terminated its developer account for Epic Games Sweden. Epic alleged one of the reasons was the company's criticism of Apple's compliance plan with the European Digital Markets Act.

The new European Union law, which takes effect this week, is meant to allow greater competition with large tech companies. The regulations require Apple to allow other app stores to work on its operating system.

Epic Games said Wednesday that Apple's removal of its developer account, which was meant to help the company bring the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to European Apple devices, was "a serious violation of the DMA and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices."

Apple said in a statement that the company was given the right to terminate Epic's accounts at any time by a September 2021 court decision. The company said Epic has previously broken agreements and it does not believe the video-game maker will follow the rules.

"In light of Epic's past and ongoing behavior, Apple chose to exercise that right," a spokesperson said.

Epic Games announced in mid-February that its developer account, requested through Apple's official process, had been approved.

The video-game maker said that a post on X from Chief Executive Tim Sweeney criticizing Apple's compliance plan with the new regulations was one reason for its developer account being terminated.

Apple and Epic Games have previously tussled in court over how much control Apple should have on third-party developers.

