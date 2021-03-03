Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/03 09:13:06 am
124.71 USD   -0.33%
09:04aEXPLAINER : How brands will target ads to you after the death of browser cookies
RE
07:39aWorld stocks gain as bond yields steady
RE
04:11aStocks climb as Treasuries stabilise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Explainer: How brands will target ads to you after the death of browser cookies

03/03/2021 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Next year, Alphabet Inc's Google plans to phase out technology in its Chrome browser that lets other companies track users' web browsing. But that does not mean you will see irrelevant ads, or that the pair of shoes you have been eyeing will stop following you around the web.

Here is why Google is making the move, the backlash it has generated and how advertisers plan to personalize ads even after the company kills off a technology known as third-party cookies.

PRIVACY CONCERNS

Severe data breaches early last decade led to groundbreaking privacy laws, in place since 2018 in the European Union and California, that impose significant fines on violators.

The laws ushered an end to the era of big tech companies tracking users' every move - often without permission - and sharing that data however they wanted with other businesses. Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and nearly every other large internet company has become more explicit in allowing users to control what the companies know about them.

BROWSER WARS

Cookies are a foundation of the web, allowing you to visit a news publisher without entering log-in credentials each time, for example.

But privacy activists say companies that develop online ad technology abuse cookies by tracking users across many websites and letting brands use the data to target ads.

Apple's Safari, Mozilla's Firefox and upstarts such as Brave have been at the forefront of restricting that practice, and now Chrome, the global market leader with about 60% share, is catching up.

For years, online ad technology companies including Google could tell a shoe retailer to personalize an ad to someone reading a Reuters.com article after having tracked that person the week before researching a shoe on Nike.com and checking for a specific color on FootLocker.com.

Under these new policies, that tracking across multiple websites is unfeasible.

COMMON INTERESTS

As an alternative, Google is testing a way for businesses to target ads to clusters of consumers who have similar interests, which it says would be more private because it hides individual users in a crowd.

The technology, part of a project called the Privacy Sandbox, would use an algorithm to group people according to their common web browsing. Each group would have a minimum membership, so individuals can't be identified.

Brands could target their ads to a cluster interested in buying a car, for example, rather than relying on cookies that have tracked specific users across car-buying websites.

Big trade groups representing advertisers have called on Google to delay phasing out cookies until an alternative proves suitable. Google said in January that its tests show the clustering system could be effective.

ANTITRUST ACCUSATIONS

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority in January began investigating whether restricting cookies on Chrome will help Google increase its dominance in the online ad industry.

Critics contend Google is banning rivals from building gigantic profiles on users, while developing for itself features in Chrome to continue to add to such dossiers.

Google in a blog post on Wednesday disputed that notion. The company vowed not to develop workarounds for itself, and committed to continue allowing targeting ads based on data that companies receive directly from consumers.

OTHER OPTIONS

Other systems proposed by rivals to Google ad technology include one from Trade Desk Inc that relies on encrypted copies of email addresses that people use to log on to websites. The Washington Post said in December it would adopt The Trade Desk's tool, called Unified ID 2.0.

It is also possible that showing someone ads based on activities they undertook on another website will grow unpopular. Before cookies led to advances in targeting, ads more commonly were related to surrounding content, so a video about vaccines would feature ads from medical fields.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Paresh Dave; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Paresh Dave and Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.25% 2064.48 Delayed Quote.18.09%
APPLE INC. -2.09% 125.12 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
FACEBOOK INC -2.23% 259 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
All news about APPLE INC.
09:04aEXPLAINER : How brands will target ads to you after the death of browser cookies
RE
07:39aWorld stocks gain as bond yields steady
RE
04:11aStocks climb as Treasuries stabilise
RE
01:33aPRESS RELEASE  : Q4 2020 revenue at USUSD439 million, up 15% year-on-year.
DJ
03/02Wall Street ends lower, tech stocks retreat
RE
03/02MICROSOFT  : Help! Microsoft Put a Holographic James Cameron in My Basement
DJ
03/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Drops After Logging Best Day Since June
DJ
03/02CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower Tuesday Following Monday's Surge; Apple, Tesl..
MT
03/02Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields
RE
03/02Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 333 B - -
Net income 2021 74 721 M - -
Net cash 2021 58 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 101 B 2 101 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 149,33 $
Last Close Price 125,12 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.71%2 100 527
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.21%496 733
XIAOMI CORPORATION-21.54%84 537
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD4.33%19 873
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.48%1 029
FOCUSRITE PLC-2.33%849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ