Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 11:35:19 am EDT
170.94 USD   +2.22%
11:26aExxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources
RE
11:25aAPPLE : Fitness+ rolls out curated Dance workouts and a new Dance Collection
PU
10:46aDeezer wants to play in the big leagues
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources

04/21/2022 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

LONDON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is considering a complete withdrawal from Russia by June 24, two sources familiar with plans told Reuters on Thursday, following the U.S. group's earlier decision to exit from its oil and gas operations in the country.

Exxon Mobil removed employees who are U.S. citizens from Russia last month after Moscow launched what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine. It hadn't provided a timetable for the withdrawal.

The initial departures included staff from its large oil and gas production operations on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, including the Sakhalin 1 project.

Now it is looking into shutting down its other businesses in Russia, including sales of popular Mobil lubricants, by June 24, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Exxon didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Exxon last year employed more than 1,000 people across Russia, with offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Yuzhno-Sakhalinst, according to its website.

Its deliberations come after dozens of other Western companies - from Apple and Boeing to BP, Shell and Equinor - that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Sabrina Valle and Reuters bureaux; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.28% 171.01 Delayed Quote.-5.82%
BP PLC 0.40% 402.7522 Delayed Quote.21.38%
EQUINOR ASA -0.65% 335 Real-time Quote.42.94%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.05% 88.88 Delayed Quote.43.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 107.54 Delayed Quote.37.28%
SHELL PLC -0.90% 2208 End-of-day quote.36.15%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.87% 185.1 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.04% 79.75 Delayed Quote.8.04%
WTI 1.10% 103.425 Delayed Quote.37.65%
All news about APPLE INC.
11:26aExxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources
RE
11:25aAPPLE : Fitness+ rolls out curated Dance workouts and a new Dance Collection
PU
10:46aDeezer wants to play in the big leagues
04/20Apple supplier Unimicron says Kunshan operations partially resume
RE
04/20Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming
RE
04/20ATLANTA APPLE EMPLOYEES FILE FOR UNI : Cnbc
MT
04/20SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Decline, Led by Netflix
MT
04/20Apple Poised to Top Fiscal Q2 Revenue Estimates on iPhone, Mac Strength, Morgan Stanley..
MT
04/20INSIDER SELL : Apple
MT
04/20SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Netflix Poised to Plummet, Twi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 74 709 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 2 729 B 2 729 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,71x
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 167,23 $
Average target price 191,03 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.82%2 729 100
XIAOMI CORPORATION-36.40%37 935
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-47.56%13 162
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.98%11 174
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-25.74%1 027
DZS INC.-21.89%350