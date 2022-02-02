Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/02 03:55:21 pm
175.685 USD   +0.62%
03:00pAlphabet eyes $2 trillion value after blowout results
RE
09:20aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 2, 2022
06:42aMeta in focus after strong report by Alphabet boosts confidence
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FBI says it tested Israeli company NSO Group's spyware

02/02/2022 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday acknowledged that it acquired and tested a hacking tool made by Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, but the U.S. law enforcement agency said it did not use it for any investigation.

The surveillance firm, which makes the Pegasus software, has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that its tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack iPhones.

NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals. The company is currently being sued by Apple for violating its user terms and services agreement.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The FBI procured a limited license for product testing and evaluation only, there was no operational use in support of any investigation," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement, adding that its license was no longer active.

NSO, which has long kept its client list confidential, has said that it sells its products only to "vetted and legitimate" government clients. Security researchers and academics have found that NSO's tool has been used against political dissidents, journalists and activists.

The U.S. Commerce Department added NSO to a blacklist last year, restricting U.S. companies from doing business with it, over human rights concerns.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
03:00pAlphabet eyes $2 trillion value after blowout results
RE
09:20aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 2, 2022
06:42aMeta in focus after strong report by Alphabet boosts confidence
RE
02/01China's Smartphone Shipments Fall 3.5% in Q4'2021
MT
02/01Nia Impact Capital Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Apple
CI
02/01Ford Reportedly May Invest up to $20 Billion Reorganizing for Shift to Electric Vehicle..
MT
02/01Ford Motor Plans Major Reorganization For Shift to EVs
MT
02/01Ford to make new investment of up to $20 billion in EV push- Bloomberg News
RE
02/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Is it a fresh start for Wall Street?
02/01Joe Rogan row puts cost of Spotify podcasts under investor microscope
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 917 M - -
Net cash 2022 77 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 850 B 2 850 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 174,61 $
Average target price 188,88 $
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-1.67%2 849 538
XIAOMI CORPORATION-13.23%52 288
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.25%20 943
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.68%17 069
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-12.50%1 220
RTX A/S-15.60%205