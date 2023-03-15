Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-15 pm EDT
152.99 USD   +0.26%
12:02aAnalysis-Chinese suppliers race to Vietnam as COVID let-up opens escape route from Sino-U.S. trade war
RE
03/15Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India - source
RE
03/15Foxconn unit wins order to assemble apple airpod earph…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOXCONN UNIT WINS ORDER TO ASSEMBLE APPLE AIRPOD EARPH…

03/15/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCLUSIVE-FOXCONN UNIT WINS ORDER TO ASSEMBLE APPLE AIRPOD EARPHONES - SOURCES


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
12:02aAnalysis-Chinese suppliers race to Vietnam as COVID let-up opens escape route from Sino..
RE
03/15Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India..
RE
03/15Foxconn unit wins order to assemble apple airpod earph…
RE
03/15Xiaomi's slow shift in India to premium smartphones helps Samsung steal its crown
RE
03/15Technology Shares Steady as Chip Stocks Drag on Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/15Tech stocks emerge as haven in sell-off fueled by bank worries
RE
03/15IPhone-maker Foxconn plans overseas expansion
RE
03/15U.S. consumer finance watchdog opens inquiry into data brokers
RE
03/15Marketmind-Deep breaths as banks calm, but only a bit
RE
03/15Deutsche Post sees no shift to regionalization
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 213 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 2 421 B 2 421 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
EV / Sales 2024 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 152,99 $
Average target price 169,10 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.17.75%2 414 271
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.55%35 038
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.06%10 660
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-3.77%9 315
DZS INC.-27.84%284
RTX A/S20.37%167