Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox: Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

(Reuters) - On Tuesday, Apple Inc will broadcast an event from its Cupertino, California campus and is widely expected to announce new iPhones that can tap 5G wireless data networks.

Apple teased the event's announcement with the tagline "Hi, speed," a possible allusion to the far faster speeds that some variations of 5G can deliver.

Apple is far from the first phone maker to launch 5G phones. Indeed, nearly all of its rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have 5G models on store shelves already. Apple's entrance to the fray is likely to bring fresh attention to the technology, even if U.S. carriers are still years away from rolling out the fastest versions.

Here's a closer look at what analysts expect Apple to announce.

A FLAGSHIP IPHONE FOR PROS

Starting with last year's iPhone models, Apple forked its iPhone 11 flagship devices into a "Pro" variant that packed more cameras and an upgraded screen starting at a $1,000 while the standard flagship cost $700. Analysts expect a similar split this year, with two iPhone "Pro" models, one of which could feature a larger screen than last year's largest "Max" model. Some analysts expect a 3D camera to assist with features like augmented reality, similar to a sensor that Apple put into some iPad models earlier this year. Both iPhone Pro models are likely to have 5G features.

A FLAGSHIP IPHONE FOR EVERYONE ELSE

As with the previous year, analysts expect a plain iPhone 12 model that will likely have cheaper screen technology and fewer cameras, but otherwise retain features from the top-of-the-line model such as new same "A14" processor chips. Look for this model to come in only one size, arrive in the middle of Apple's pricing range and be the phone Apple promotes as the right choice for most users.

POCKETS OF THE WORLD, REJOICE

Apple's iPhones have steadily grown in size since their debut in 2007, and the most recent flagships can strain even the roomiest pants pockets. Fans of phones that can be comfortably used with one hand are stuck with Apple's iPhone SE, whose design harkens back to the 2014 iPhone 6 despite having a newer processor chip.

Analysts this year expect Apple to show a smaller version of its flagship - perhaps called the iPhone 12 Mini - that will have features such as a screen with far smaller bezel but in form factor closer to the iPhone SE.

This model is likely to be Apple's lowest price flagship, but a major question is whether it will support the fastest variant of 5G called millimeter wave. Millimeter wave technology requires new radio chips that drive up the cost of phones - some Android phones with the feature cost more than their other 5G cousins - and take up space inside the phone.

A SMALLER HOMEPOD

Apple was a late comer to the smart speaker market, launching its HomePod in early 2018, well after rivals Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google had come to dominate the market. Apple has not released an update to the HomePod since then, but analysts expect a smaller, cheaper speaker, possibly called the HomePod Mini, though it is unclear whether Apple will match the $40 price tag for some of Amazon and Google's smallest speakers.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Nellis

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.51% 1574.89 Delayed Quote.12.77%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 5.97% 3480.1 Delayed Quote.77.86%
APPLE INC. 6.48% 124.35 Delayed Quote.59.33%
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.25% 35.66 Delayed Quote.-42.41%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.17% 60400 End-of-day quote.8.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
02:50pWorld stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
02:45pFACTBOX : Four things to watch for at Apple's iPhone launch event
RE
02:42pANALYSIS : New Apple 'iPhone 12' to offer 5G speeds U.S. networks can't deliver
RE
02:40pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
02:38pWorld stocks zoom to 5-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
02:35pWall Street surges on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:09aGermany optimistic OECD will keep making progress on global taxation issue
RE
10:58aAPPLE : New iPhone 12 With 5G Technology Carries High Expectations
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 924 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 2 000 B 2 000 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,06x
EV / Sales 2021 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 120,53 $
Last Close Price 116,97 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.59.33%2 000 484
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.99%348 985
XIAOMI CORPORATION94.34%65 181
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.97%22 530
FITBIT, INC.4.41%1 850
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.34%1 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group