Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:46:08 2023-06-05 pm EDT
179.81 USD   -0.63%
05:41pIntroducing Apple Vision Pro : A New Era of Spatial Computing
AQ
05:41pApple takes big gamble with Reality Pro
AQ
05:41pHeadset Apple called Vision Pro, start of 'special computing'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Here's what Apple unveiled at WWDC: Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air, OS updates

06/05/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, in Cupertino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc unveiled its first augmented-reality (AR) headset, as well as a series of upgrades to its devices and software, at the company's annual developers conference on Monday.

Apple's Vision Pro, pitted against Meta Platforms Inc's Quest line and PlayStation VR from Sony Group, marks the iPhone maker's foray into a new product category since the Apple Watch was launched nine years ago.

Here are the major launches made at the event:

VISION PRO

After months of speculation, Apple finally showed off its AR headset. Starting at $3,499 - three times Meta's priciest device - it will begin retailing early next year. The headset, that looks like ski goggles, blends virtual and augmented reality features, allowing its wearer to see digital content superimposed on their surroundings.

Users can virtually project the apps onto the space around them and control interactions with the apps through eye movement, hand gestures and voice.

Apple said the device will run the Disney+ streaming service, Microsoft Corp's Office suite and apps from Adobe Inc.

Vision Pro sports 12 cameras and a digital crown similar to the Apple Watch to toggle between the AR and VR environments. It works with an external battery pack that has a two-hour capacity and connects to the device through a snap-on cable.

The headset is powered by Apple's M2 chip and a new custom-made chip called R1, which Apple said is designed to process information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye.

It will run on VisionOS.

M2 ULTRA CHIP

Apple unveiled M2 Ultra, its most-powerful processor so far, that comes to its desktop computers Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The chip is essentially two of Apple's largest M2 chips bonded together, a similar approach Apple took to boosting the performance of its M1 chips. It features a 24-core central processing unit and delivers 20% faster performance than M1 Ultra.

LARGER MACBOOK AIR, POWERFUL DESKTOPS

Apple launched a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip and an 18-hour battery life. Starting at $1,299, the variant comes a year after Apple upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Air with the same processor. Apple also lowered the price of the base 13-inch version by $100 to $1,099.

The company beefed up its desktop computers, introducing a new version of its flagship Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip, starting at $6,999. It also upgraded the more compact Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chipsets.

WIDGETS FOR APPLE WATCH, OS UPGRADES, JOURNALING APP

Apple announced fresh versions of operating systems across its products.

The new iOS 17 brings smart display-like features to iPhone, which can now double as a digital clock or a digital assistant when placed horizontally.

Apple also made upgrades to its native apps iMessage, virtual keyboard and FaceTime, which gets a voicemail feature. The Phone app also got an update that allows users to create personalized contact posters for when they receive a call.

Users of the iPhone will also be able to share their contact information with another user in proximity through a new feature called NameDrop.

The company also introduced a journaling app for the iPhone, called Journal, that uses in-device machine learning to give writing suggestions curated from photos, location and other information that's on the phone.

More striking upgrades came to Apple Watch with the introduction of widgets.

WatchOS 10 adds widgets for everything from weather information to calendar appointments on the Apple Watch. Deeper widgets' support was also added to the latest iPad and Mac operating systems.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -0.50% 434.18 Delayed Quote.29.67%
APPLE INC. -0.76% 179.58 Delayed Quote.39.27%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.45% 271.39 Delayed Quote.126.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.16% 335.94 Delayed Quote.39.85%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.29% 13860 Delayed Quote.35.03%
ULTRA CHIP, INC. 1.01% 100 End-of-day quote.30.04%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.25% 91 Delayed Quote.4.48%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:41pIntroducing Apple Vision Pro : A New Era of Spatial Computing
AQ
05:41pApple takes big gamble with Reality Pro
AQ
05:41pHeadset Apple called Vision Pro, start of 'special computing'
AQ
05:32pAbout ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
RE
05:22pFactbox-Here's what Apple unveiled at WWDC: Vision ..
RE
05:22pTech Slips as AI Optimism Fades -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pApple unveils sleek, $3,500 'Vision Pro' goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking..
AQ
04:38pApple introduces Vision Pro AR headset
RE
04:24pApple introduces Vision Pro AR headset
RE
04:14pS&P 500 ends lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 B - -
Net income 2023 94 370 M - -
Net cash 2023 53 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 2 846 B 2 846 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,26x
EV / Sales 2024 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 180,95 $
Average target price 180,48 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.39.27%2 846 109
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.83%34 299
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.70.21%14 532
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.09%9 082
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-5.95%798
RTX A/S-10.02%125
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer