  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Apple Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Factbox-Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

08/06/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
A person in a mask walks by the New York Twitter offices in New York City

(Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.

COMPANY ACTION

Walmart Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high

risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff

to be vaccinated

Apple Inc Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores

Target Corp Mandated masks for employees and recommended masks for all

customers in areas with a high risk of transmission

Home Depot Inc Mandated employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks in all

stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers'

homes, regardless of vaccination status. Will also ask customers to

wear masks while in stores

Alphabet Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and

extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18

Facebook Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices

Twitter Inc Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings

Lyft Inc Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and

postponed office reopenings to February from September

Netflix Inc Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions

Salesforce.com Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its

offices

Walt Disney Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while

indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all

salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its

sites be fully vaccinated

LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices

gradually reopen

U.S. automakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV to reinstate the

wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses,

regardless of vaccination status

McDonald's Corp All McDonald's customers and staff to start wearing masks again

inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial

transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not

Morgan Stanley Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York

offices if not fully vaccinated

Jefferies Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and

events hosted outside offices

Uber Technologies Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and

pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally

Tyson Foods Inc Mandated full vaccination for its workforce

Gap Inc Employees entering its office buildings in Bay Area, New York, and

Albuquerque hubs must show proof of vaccination starting Sept. 7

Pfizer inc All U.S. employees and contractors must get vaccinated or

participate in weekly COVID-19 testing

Microsoft Corp All employees, vendors and guests will be required to show proof of

COVID-19 vaccination to enter company's U.S. buildings

United Airlines Inc Mandated all its U.S.-based employees to be fully

vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination

JPMorgan Chase & Co Mandated masks for employees in U.S. offices regardless

of their vaccination status

Centene Corp All employees will have to show proof of vaccination or

undergo regular COVID-19 tests and wear masks at all times while in

company offices

Caterpillar Inc Reintroduced mask mandates for employees, suppliers and

visitors to the company's facilities regardless of their

vaccination status

Deere & Co Mandated masks for employees, suppliers, and visitors

to its facilities regardless of their vaccination status

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem, Uday Sampath, Ankit Ajmera, Mrinalika Roy and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Vinay Dwivedi, Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
