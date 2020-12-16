Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Factbox-U.S. government, state lawsuits pile up against Big Tech market dominance

12/16/2020 | 10:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Texas, backed by nine other states, filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday, accusing the internet search company of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its online advertising business.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after it was revealed that the U.S. Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and big groups of state attorneys general had major antitrust probes under way of Big Tech platforms: Google, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc.

Following are major government lawsuits and investigations in the United States regarding Big Tech.

Justice Department lawsuit against Google:

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals.

More state attorneys general expected to sue Google:

A bipartisan group of more than 30 state attorneys general is expected to file an antitrust complaint against Google on Thursday. These states, which include Colorado, have said they hope to consolidate their case with the government's.

Federal Trade Commission and states sue Facebook:

The FTC and a major coalition of states are asking that Facebook be forced to sell WhatsApp and Instagram, saying the social media company used a "buy or bury" strategy to snap up rivals and keep smaller competitors at bay.

Justice Department investigates Apple:

This probe, revealed in June 2019, appears to focus on Apple's app store. Some app developers have accused Apple of introducing new products very similar to existing apps created by other developers and sold in the Apple Store, and then trying to banish the older apps from the store because they compete with Apple's new product. Apple says it seeks to have only the highest-quality apps in the app store.

Justice Department probing Facebook and Amazon:

In July 2019, the Justice Department said it was expanding its Big Tech probes to include "search, social media, and some retail services online" - an apparent reference to Facebook and Amazon.

Federal Trade Commission on Amazon:

In its investigation of Amazon, the FTC is likely looking at the inherent conflict of interest of Amazon competing with small sellers on its marketplace platform, including allegations that it used information from sellers on its platform to decide what products it would introduce.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose in Washington, and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.22% 1757.19 Delayed Quote.31.19%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.40% 3240.96 Delayed Quote.75.39%
APPLE INC. -0.05% 127.81 Delayed Quote.74.19%
FACEBOOK INC 0.04% 275.67 Delayed Quote.34.31%
All news about APPLE INC.
12/17APPLE : Taiwan November export orders seen climbing for 9th straight month - Reu..
RE
12/16Factbox-U.S. government, state lawsuits pile up against Big Tech market domin..
RE
12/16Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes
RE
12/16Facebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 4th Update
DJ
12/16Facebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 3rd Update
DJ
12/16These Are the U.S. Antitrust Cases Facing Google, Facebook and Others
DJ
12/16APPLE : Google Chromecast users to get access to Apple TV services next year
RE
12/16FACEBOOK : Slams Apple's Software Update in Full-Page Newspaper Ads
MT
12/16Facebook Wades Into 'Fortnite' Maker's Dispute With Apple -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/16FACEBOOK : REFILE-UPDATE 3-Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior ov..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 315 B - -
Net income 2021 66 338 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 2 173 B 2 173 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
EV / Sales 2022 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 127,66 $
Last Close Price 127,81 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.74.19%2 174 190
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.26%455 204
XIAOMI CORPORATION171.80%95 774
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.18%20 150
FITBIT, INC.9.13%1 954
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.45%1 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ