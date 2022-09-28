Fast Company shuts website after hack sends 'obscene' Apple News notifications

Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. business and media publication
Fast Company said it shut down its website on Tuesday evening
after the site was hacked and sent "obscene and racist"
notifications to Apple users via the iPhone maker's
Apple News service.
News publishers using the Apple News aggregation app can
connect their digital publishing tools to Apple News to send
push notifications to Apple customers who subscribe to the
publisher's channel. Fast Company said hackers broke into those
publishing tools.
Hackers sent two "obscene and racist push notifications"
about a minute apart, Fast Company said in a tweet, adding it
had suspended the Apple News feed until the situation was
resolved.
"We are investigating the situation and have suspended the
feed & shut down FastCompany.com until we are certain the
situation has been resolved," the publication added.
Fast Company's website was down and the page displayed a 404
error when viewed by Reuters on Tuesday evening.
In a subsequent tweet after the shutdown, Fast Company
said that its content management system - software used by news
outlets to publish and manage their stories - had been hacked to
send the notifications.
Apple News said in a tweet that it had disabled Fast
Company's channel.
Fast Company said it had earlier suffered an "apparently
related" hack of its website on Sunday afternoon, when similar
language appeared on its home page, causing it to shut the site
down for about two hours.
Fast Company is owned by publishing firm Mansueto Ventures
LLC.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Akriti Sharma in
Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Neha
Arora and Jamie Freed)