CHENNAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A fire at Apple supplier Pegatron Corp's factory in southern India on Sunday evening has forced the Taiwanese company to cancel two production shifts on Monday, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Reuters.

Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Apple and Pegatron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)