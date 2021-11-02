Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 02:47:52 pm
150.135 USD   +0.79%
02:37pFired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
RE
11:46aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Apple, DuPont de Nemours, Credit Suisse, Sika...
11:37aChip shortage hits Nintendo Switch - Nikkei
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

11/02/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - An Apple employee who was fired https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15 last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

In documents related to the charge that were viewed by Reuters, former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish alleged that Apple fired her to stymie her efforts to organize fellow workers.

"Apple Inc. terminated Parrish's employment based upon false and pretextual reasons and in fact terminated her employment in (an) attempt to nip-in-the-bud the successful organizing campaign that Parrish and her coworkers established to address and redress employees' workplace concerns," Parrish wrote in a cover letter accompanying her charge with the labor board.

In an interview last month, Parrish said the iPhone maker informed her that she had been terminated for deleting material on company equipment while she was under investigation over the leaking of a company town hall to media. She told Reuters she denies leaking.

Apple said in response to the interview comments at the time that it did not discuss specific employee matters. It has said that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace" and that it takes "all concerns" from employees seriously.

Apple has recently experienced other examples of employee unrest. In September, two Apple employees told Reuters they had also filed charges Apple has said that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace" and that it takes "all concerns" from employees seriously against the company with the NLRB. The workers accused Apple of retaliation and halting discussion of pay among employees, among other allegations.

The NLRB investigates all charges it receives and prosecutes employers if it finds the cases have merit. (Reporting by Julia Love, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about APPLE INC.
02:37pFired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
RE
11:46aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Apple, DuPont de Nemours, Credit Suisse, Sika...
11:37aChip shortage hits Nintendo Switch - Nikkei
RE
11:13aMicrosoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals
RE
10:55aApple Slashed September, October iPad Output; Allocated More Components to iPhone 13 on..
MT
10:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Monetary policy starts to change
10:17aMarketScreener's World Press Review - November 2, 2021
09:36aAPPLE CUTS IPAD OUTPUT TO SAVE CHIPS : Nikkei
RE
07:33aApple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
RE
06:11aFacebook Unfriends Its Own Brand With The Launch Of Meta--What Does Facebook's Rebrand ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 610 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 2 444 B 2 444 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 148,96 $
Average target price 166,36 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.12.26%2 443 897
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.99%68 196
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.07%22 555
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.43%18 983
FIH MOBILE LIMITED27.37%1 245
DORO AB (PUBL)47.54%194