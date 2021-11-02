Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - An Apple employee who was
fired https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15
last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing
instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has
filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board
(NLRB).
In documents related to the charge that were viewed by
Reuters, former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish alleged
that Apple fired her to stymie her efforts to organize fellow
workers.
"Apple Inc. terminated Parrish's employment based upon false
and pretextual reasons and in fact terminated her employment in
(an) attempt to nip-in-the-bud the successful organizing
campaign that Parrish and her coworkers established to address
and redress employees' workplace concerns," Parrish wrote in a
cover letter accompanying her charge with the labor board.
In an interview last month, Parrish said the iPhone maker
informed her that she had been terminated for deleting material
on company equipment while she was under investigation over the
leaking of a company town hall to media. She told Reuters she
denies leaking.
Apple said in response to the interview comments at the time
that it did not discuss specific employee matters. It has said
that it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a
positive and inclusive workplace" and that it takes "all
concerns" from employees seriously.
Apple has recently experienced other examples of employee
unrest. In September, two Apple employees told Reuters they had
also filed charges Apple has said that it is "deeply committed
to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace"
and that it takes "all concerns" from employees seriously
against the company with the NLRB. The workers accused Apple of
retaliation and halting discussion of pay among employees, among
other allegations.
The NLRB investigates all charges it receives and prosecutes
employers if it finds the cases have merit.
(Reporting by Julia Love, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)