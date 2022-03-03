Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First U.S. refiner suspends purchases of Russian crude for Hawaii refinery

03/03/2022 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would suspend the purchases of Russian crude oil for its Hawaii refinery, the first U.S. refiner to publicly refuse the country's oil following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is open to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas flows but has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia's refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched.

"We will continually monitor and evaluate our posture on Russian crude over the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, we are turning to other grades of crude, principally from North and South America, to meet fuel production requirements," Par Pacific said in a statement.

Par Pacific's suspension plans follow dozens of other Western companies, ranging from Apple, Boeing, and Exxon Mobil to BP PLC, Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA, that have halted business or announced plans to abandon their Russia operations.

Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 barrels per day of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations.

The company imported 6.9 million barrels of Russian crude in 2021, the fifth most of any other U.S. refiner, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Other American refiners have declined to comment on whether or not they are suspending imports of Russian crude oil and refined products, but several have halted purchases amid uncertainty around future sanctions of Russian products and oil vessels.

Company executives and individual traders at hubs in New York and the U.S. Gulf say they are worried Washington could authorize additional moves, and also do not want to be seen as funding the invasion.

The United States on Wednesday took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Jonathan Oatis)

By Laura Sanicola and Arunima Kumar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.41% 166.02 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
BP PLC -4.14% 358.9 Delayed Quote.13.28%
EQUINOR ASA -3.05% 293.75 Real-time Quote.28.44%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.53% 80.96 Delayed Quote.31.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.01% 111.09 Delayed Quote.38.14%
PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS, INC. -4.94% 11.95 Delayed Quote.-23.83%
PLC S.P.A. -1.29% 1.915 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.65% 590.1018 Delayed Quote.47.05%
THE BOEING COMPANY -4.26% 189.31 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.50% 109.646 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WTI -1.93% 108.587 Delayed Quote.41.16%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:41pFirst U.S. refiner suspends purchases of Russian crude for Hawaii refinery
RE
03:22pNike, IKEA close Russian stores as sanctions, trade restrictions bite
RE
02:49pMore Tech Firms Likely to Follow Apple's Decision to Halt Product Sales in Russia, Wedb..
MT
01:52pEx-Goldman Sachs banker calls on Wall Street giant to exit Russia
RE
01:31pRussian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs
RE
01:25pApple's Halt of Product Sales in Russia Likely to be Followed by Others; Cybersecurity ..
MT
01:10pUniversal Music 2021 earnings rise in line with expectations
RE
12:48pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Lower; Snowflake in Focus
MT
09:32aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 3, 2022
09:30aApple's Ban of Product Sales in Russia Likely to Nudge Others to Do Same, Wedbush Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 76 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 2 718 B 2 718 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 166,56 $
Average target price 191,18 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-6.20%2 718 166
XIAOMI CORPORATION-21.59%47 153
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-8.51%23 321
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.18%16 878
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-20.59%1 105
RTX A/S-20.77%190