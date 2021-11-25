Former Apple worker inspires Washington state measure seeking to curb NDAs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A former Apple Inc
employee who had filed a whistleblower complaint
related to Apple's use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) has
inspired draft legislation in Washington state that seeks to
restrict companies' use of NDAs in settlements of workplace
harassment and discrimination claims.
The measure comes on the heels of similar legislation in
California.
Washington state Senator Karen Keiser and Representative Liz
Berry, both Democrats, are working on bills in their respective
houses, which they plan to introduce in the next legislative
session, their offices confirmed this week.
Cher Scarlett, a former Apple employee and Washington
resident who has played a leading role in worker activism, said
she reached out to Keiser in October to raise awareness about
the issue. Chelsey Glasson, a former Google employee
who sued for pregnancy discrimination, also wrote the lawmaker.
The outreach from both women helped inspire Keiser to pursue the
bill, an aide to Keiser said.
"No worker should be silenced from sharing their deeply
personal story of harassment or discrimination in the workplace
just because they signed an NDA," Berry said in a statement.
NDAs are commonplace in the technology industry. Some
employees have alleged that tech giants use them to discourage
legally protected activities such as discussions of working
conditions.
In September, investor Nia Impact Capital filed a
shareholder proposal calling for Apple's board to prepare a
"public report assessing the potential risks to the company
associated with its use of concealment clauses in the context of
harassment, discrimination and other unlawful acts."
Apple in October filed a response with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission saying it wanted to exclude the proposal
because "the company’s policy is to not use such clauses."
After viewing Apple's response, Scarlett said she filed an
SEC whistleblower complaint in October alleging that Apple had
made false and misleading statements to the regulator. She also
shared documents with Nia Impact Capital.
Scarlett, who left Apple last week, said she decided to go
public with that information this week, in violation of the
terms of her settlement with Apple. Business Insider first
reported details of her story.
Apple declined to comment. The company has previously said
it is "deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive
and inclusive workplace."
The draft legislation in Washington echoes the Silenced No
More Act, signed into law this year in California and
co-sponsored by tech whistleblower Ifeoma Ozoma.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan
Oatis)