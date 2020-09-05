Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortnite' Maker Asks Judge Again to Return Game to Apple's App Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 11:48am EDT

By Sarah E. Needleman

The creator of "Fortnite" is taking another stab at getting a judge to bring the popular game back to Apple Inc.'s devices, this time disclosing that roughly a third of players access it through the tech giant's App Store.

Epic Games Inc. late Friday filed a preliminary injunction against Apple, reiterating arguments made in a federal lawsuit last month when it accused the tech giant of monopolistic behavior after pulling "Fortnite" from the App Store. The closely held software developer also sued Google for removing the game from its Google Play store the same day.

Apple and Google made that move after Epic introduced an in-game payment system that would skirt the 30% fee certain developers are required to pay the companies for in-app purchases.

Epic said that more than 116 million registered "Fortnite" players have accessed the survival-shooter game through a device running Apple's iOS operating system, making it the game's largest platform. Of those players, Epic said 63% only play "Fortnite" this way. The game has 350 million registered players overall, according to Epic.

"Apple has driven a stake in the 'Fortnite' community," Epic said in its filing.

Apple declined to comment Saturday on Epic's latest filing. Apple has previously said Epic has put customers in the middle of their fight and that it hopes to work with the software developer in the future.

Epic's new filing comes ahead of a hearing scheduled Sept. 28 on its broader case, which seeks an end to what it describes as anticompetitive conduct with how Apple operates its App Store.

The dispute is the latest tussle between companies and app-marketplace operators. Companies including Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Spotify Technology SA have been critical of Apple and the commission it charges software developers.

Though "Fortnite" can be played on mobile devices as well as gaming consoles and computers, Epic said Apple's moves have irreparably harmed its business.

Apple and Google have defended their business practices, saying the commission fees are necessary because of the services the stores provide, including security and safeguarding user privacy. Apple has also said its 30% commission is the same amount that most other app marketplaces charge.

A California federal judge ruled Aug. 24 that Epic can maintain access to Apple's software-development tools needed to update its Unreal Engine, but that "Fortnite" would remain out of the App Store.

"Epic's renewed push for the same thing as last month will most likely result in the same mixed ruling again," said Florian Mueller, an independent analyst in Munich focused on antitrust issues. "Apple won't have to tolerate an alternative payment system in 'Fortnite,' but Epic will retain access to Apple's developer tools to improve and maintain its Unreal Engine."

Beyond "Fortnite," Apple later removed Epic's games like "Battle Breakers," "Spyjinx" and "Shadow Complex Remastered" from iOS and Mac app stores.

Epic, which launched a public-relations campaign critical of Apple along with its lawsuit, has since continued to urge players and other game developers to take its side. The company is valued at more than $17 billion and has said it is committed to the fight, but the dispute could cost more than legal fees.

While "Fortnite" is free to play, Epic sells virtual goods inside it such as character costumes and special modes. In July, the shooter-survival game generated about $52.5 million of in-app spending through the App Store and Google Play combined, according to estimates from research firm Sensor Tower Inc. "The continued loss of 'Fortnite' as a gathering place for users on all platforms will lead Epic's customers to defect," Epic said in its filing Friday.

Epic's battle with Apple comes as the Justice Department is investigating Apple over antitrust concerns surrounding its App Store. Even so, some legal experts say Epic is facing an uphill battle.

"Apple has chosen to impose a 30% commission at the app-use level rather than extracting those revenues from the iPhone purchase," said Paul Swanson, a Denver-based antitrust lawyer at Holland & Hart LLP. "I don't think antitrust prohibits that choice any more than it would prohibit a club from imposing whatever cover charge it chooses and then charging whatever it wants for drinks within the club."

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.96% 1581.21 Delayed Quote.18.05%
APPLE INC. 0.07% 120.96 Delayed Quote.64.77%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.37.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.40% 214.25 Delayed Quote.37.79%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -5.14% 248.21 Delayed Quote.65.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
11:48aFortnite' Maker Asks Judge Again to Return Game to Apple's App Store
DJ
06:56aAPPLE : Epic Games asks court to prevent what it describes as Apple's 'retaliati..
RE
02:48aSoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
09/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake
RE
09/04UNITED AIRLINES, DRAFTKINGS, FACEBOO : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/04Stocks drop in choppy session
RE
09/04Tech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tec..
DJ
09/04Wall Street ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
RE
09/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/04REFILE-US STOCKS-Tech rout deepens, Nasdaq set for worst two-day fall since M..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 274 B - -
Net income 2020 57 101 M - -
Net cash 2020 75 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 2 069 B 2 069 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,27x
EV / Sales 2021 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 114,86 $
Last Close Price 120,96 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.64.77%2 068 723
XIAOMI CORPORATION127.27%76 144
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.46%24 987
MEITU, INC.4.27%952
DIGIA OYJ45.36%183
DORO AB (PUBL)-16.63%114
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group