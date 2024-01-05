TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, on Friday reported December sales fell 26.9% year-on-year, and predicted first quarter revenue would drop year-on-year. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sarah Wu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
