Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:55 2023-01-04 pm EST
127.25 USD   +1.74%
01:47pFrench privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
RE
12:38pWall St reverses losses as focus turns to Fed minutes
RE
12:16pGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Nvidia, Cisco, Salesforce, Rivian...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads

01/04/2023 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French data protection watchdog presents its annual report

PARIS (Reuters) - France's privacy watchdog CNIL on Wednesday said it had imposed an 8 million euro ($8.49 million) fine linked to ad personalisation in the iPhone maker's App Store, citing shortcomings with regard to user consent.

"The advertising targeting settings available from the "Settings" icon of the iPhone were pre-checked by default", the CNIL said in a statement, even though that was not strictly necessary for the device's functioning.

It added that the case, which dates back to 2021, concerned an old version of the phone's iOS operating software.

The lobby group which brought the case had argued that Apple under iOS 14 had failed to ask iPhone users clearly enough for their prior consent to allow installed mobile apps to gather a key identifier used for targeted ads.

Apple said after the announcement it was "disappointed with this decision" and that it would file an appeal.

"Apple Search Ads goes further than any other digital advertising platform we are aware of by providing users with a clear choice as to whether or not they would like personalized ads", the company said.

Apple's privacy updates, called App Tracking Transparency, give users the option to block apps from tracking activity across apps and websites owned by other companies.

The fine was higher than the 6 million euro penalty requested by the CNIL's top adviser.

($1 = 0.9427 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
01:47pFrench privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
RE
12:38pWall St reverses losses as focus turns to Fed minutes
RE
12:16pGlobal markets live: Microsoft, Nvidia, Cisco, Salesforce, Rivian...
MS
10:51aWall St subdued as signs of tight labor market fuel rate hike fears
RE
10:20aInvestors are betting that central banks will soon be forced to cut rates
MS
09:35aAt CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy
RE
08:46aApple's Softening Demand in December Holiday Quarter Worrying Investors as Wedbush Cuts..
MT
07:46aWedbush Lowers Apple's PT to $175 From $200 to Reflect More Base Case Valuation in Unce..
MT
07:46aMarketScreener's World Press Review: January 4, 2023
MS
06:45aFutures edge higher ahead of Fed meeting minutes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 405 B - -
Net income 2023 97 485 M - -
Net cash 2023 58 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 1 990 B 1 990 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,77x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 125,07 $
Average target price 170,73 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.0.00%1 989 628
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.56%35 796
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD2.74%9 703
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.36%9 189
FIH MOBILE LIMITED2.38%873
DZS INC.1.03%395