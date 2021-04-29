Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French watchdog warns of big tech's sway over payment services

04/29/2021 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man uses iPhone 7 smartphone to demonstrate mobile payment service Apple Pay at cafe in Moscow

PARIS (Reuters) - Digital payment services developed by U.S. tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet's Google risk reinforcing their market power by giving them greater sway over consumers' data, France's antitrust authority said on Thursday.

The remarks, part of a 127-page opinion, follow a one-year inquiry into new payment technologies and shine a light on the watchdog's views in the field, marked by a proliferation of smartphone banking apps, such as Britain's Revolut and Germany's N26.

In its opinion, the French watchdog says that Apple, Google and Amazon's payment services enjoy important competitive advantages thanks to the large number of users their platforms have attracted and the trove of data they've collected.

These allow them to better evaluate their users' financial health and to adapt their offers, including by estimating the maximum price a customer is willing to pay for a product or a service.

"Near Field Communication" (NFC) technology, the most-used short-range wireless tool to make contactless payments, can also constitute an entry barrier for potential competitors, depending on access granted by smartphone makers or operating systems, the watchdog says.

Apple Pay is only available on iPhones and is the only tool able to use the NFC contactless technology on these smartphones, for instance.

The biggest tech firms also have such financial firepower, the watchdog says, that they can invest vast sums to better integrate payment tools into their systems, thus heightening the risk of locking in consumers into their platform.

Apple Pay has already attracted regulatory scrutiny from the European Commision, as part of an investigation launched last year.

EU antitrust regulators are looking into Apple's requirement forcing app developers to sell to customers using its own in-app purchase system. They are also concerned that Apple Pay, launched in 2014, is the only mobile payment service allowed to use the "tap and go" functionality on iPhones.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Mark Potter)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.97% 2359.04 Delayed Quote.34.60%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.20% 3458.5 Delayed Quote.4.93%
APPLE INC. -0.60% 133.58 Delayed Quote.0.67%
All news about APPLE INC.
05:43aAPPLE  : Ups Ante on Capital Return to Shareholders After Strong iPhone Sales He..
MT
05:38aFrench watchdog warns of big tech's sway over payment services
RE
05:01aSTMicro's shares bounce back on upbeat Apple-related CEO comments
RE
04:35aEuropean shares near record high on earnings boost
RE
04:34aHUAWEI SMARTPHONE SHIPMENTS IN CHINA : Canalys
RE
04:10aAPPLE INC  : Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs
MD
03:44aAmazon Earnings Are Poised to Surge Further
DJ
03:07aPRESS RELEASE  : Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC LAUNCHES COMMISSION-FR..
DJ
02:31aPRESS RELEASE  : cyan AG: Covid-19 slowed the growth of cyan AG down in 2020
DJ
01:36aSamsung sees chip profits up, mobile profits down in second quarter on chip s..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 343 B - -
Net income 2021 81 238 M - -
Net cash 2021 88 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 243 B 2 243 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 152,80 $
Last Close Price 133,58 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.0.67%2 242 554
XIAOMI CORPORATION-23.80%81 499
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-11.17%16 901
FIH MOBILE LIMITED16.84%1 156
DORO AB (PUBL)25.91%169
GIGASET AG1.00%49
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ