Further improvement seen in weak Q1 U.S. earnings forecast -Refinitiv data

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) -
The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings has
improved from last week and is now at just 0.7% year-over-year,
Refinitiv data showed on Friday, thanks to another round of
upbeat results from companies including Apple Inc..
The first-quarter reporting period is in the final
stretch, with results now in from 419 of the S&P 500 companies.
The latest forecast is based on actual results as of Friday and
estimates for the remaining components.
About 77% of reports are beating analysts' earnings
expectations. Also, in aggregate, companies are reporting
earnings 7.2% above expectations, the highest "surprise rate"
since the third quarter of 2021, according to Refinitiv.
The 0.7% projected decline compares with an estimated
fall for the first quarter of 1.9% a week ago and a drop of 5.1%
at the start of April.
Despite the improved forecast, the first quarter still
would mark a second straight quarterly fall for U.S. corporate
earnings, or an "earnings recession," which last occurred when
COVID-19 hit corporate results in 2020.
S&P 500 earnings fell 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022
from the year-ago period.
Upbeat results have helped the stock market in recent
weeks as well, with Apple shares jumping 4.8% on Friday. Apple
late Thursday
reported
stronger-than-expected results and iPhone sales.
Among companies still to report this earnings season are
many top U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc..
