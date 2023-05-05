Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
02:24:45 2023-05-05 pm EDT
173.83 USD   +4.85%
Apple's Quarterly Beat Driven by iPhone Strength in Emerging Markets; Forex Headwinds Seen Moderating, Analysts Say
MT
Apple's results send shares surging to nine-month high
RE
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Climbing Friday Afternoon
MT
Further improvement seen in weak Q1 U.S. earnings forecast -Refinitiv data

05/05/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
(Updates with GRAPHIC; adds details on results-to-date, comparisons and companies, from 3rd paragraph to end)

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) -

The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings has improved from last week and is now at just 0.7% year-over-year, Refinitiv data showed on Friday, thanks to another round of upbeat results from companies including Apple Inc..

The first-quarter reporting period is in the final stretch, with results now in from 419 of the S&P 500 companies. The latest forecast is based on actual results as of Friday and estimates for the remaining components.

About 77% of reports are beating analysts' earnings expectations. Also, in aggregate, companies are reporting earnings 7.2% above expectations, the highest "surprise rate" since the third quarter of 2021, according to Refinitiv.

The 0.7% projected decline compares with an estimated fall for the first quarter of 1.9% a week ago and a drop of 5.1% at the start of April.

Despite the improved forecast, the first quarter still would mark a second straight quarterly fall for U.S. corporate earnings, or an "earnings recession," which last occurred when COVID-19 hit corporate results in 2020.

S&P 500 earnings fell 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the year-ago period.

Upbeat results have helped the stock market in recent weeks as well, with Apple shares jumping 4.8% on Friday. Apple late Thursday

reported

stronger-than-expected results and iPhone sales.

Among companies still to report this earnings season are many top U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc..

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.91% 173.8189 Delayed Quote.28.88%
WALMART INC. 0.81% 151.71 Delayed Quote.6.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 387 B - -
Net income 2023 94 350 M - -
Net cash 2023 54 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 623 B 2 623 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,64x
EV / Sales 2024 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.28.88%2 623 120
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%34 827
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.10%13 145
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD1.54%9 601
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-4.76%807
DZS INC.-47.95%205
