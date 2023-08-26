STORY: Bob Barker, the 35-year host of the popular American game show 'The Price is Right', has died at age 99.

That's according to his publicist, who said Barker died Saturday morning of natural causes at his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills.

The much beloved silver-haired host of 'The Price is Right' - from 1972 to 2007 - had won 19 Daytime Emmy awards. He was at the helm for over 6,500 episodes in which exuberant contestants came on down and were known to hug, and sometimes even tackle Barker in excitement.

In 2009, Barker told a Connecticut newspaper quote, "I think TV hosts are like pies and some people like apple and some cherry and some chocolate."

"I'm just very fortunate that they liked me well enough to invite me into their homes for 50 years."

'The Price Is Right' became the longest-running game show on U.S. television. Viewers watched Barker hand out more than $300 million in cash and prizes like cars, appliances and trips.

Barker - a committed animal rights activist - also gave millions of dollars to pro-animal causes, including donating $5 million for a ship named the Bob Barker to stop Japanese whaling ships from killing whales off Antarctica. He had stopped eating meat in 1979.

Barker did not remarry after his wife, Dorothy, died of cancer in 1981.