GameStop is the third-largest short by value behind Tesla and Apple, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners. The number of shares shorted has declined by 8% in the past 7 days to 57.83 million.

As of Friday morning, GameStop short sellers have endured mark-to-market losses of $19.75 billion so far this year, according to S3.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)