Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google, Meta dominate as digital propels global advertising growth -forecasts

12/06/2021 | 07:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - The global advertising industry will notch higher growth this year than previously expected as brands are relying more heavily on search engine and social media companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc to reach customers during the pandemic, according to two ad industry forecasts released on Monday.

Despite a year marked by worldwide supply chain disruptions that delayed products from reaching shelves and a user privacy clampdown by Apple Inc that many feared would disrupt mobile advertising, brands have continued to advertise online as in-store shopping has been slow to return due to the ongoing pandemic, said Jonathan Barnard, director of global intelligence at advertising firm Zenith, which published an ad expenditure forecast on Monday.

New businesses formed during the pandemic needed to advertise to find customers, while others likely maintained ad spending to stay in front of consumers' minds, said Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at ad agency GroupM.

GroupM forecast global ad spending to grow 22.5% in 2021 from the previous year, while Zenith estimated growth of 15.6% -- both estimates were revised up from previous expectations.

Global ad spending is expected to increase by about 9% in 2022, according to the reports.

The growth has been a boon for Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.com Inc, major sellers of digital ads and which now account for more than half of all advertising spending outside of China, an increase from closer to 40% in 2019, GroupM said.

It also comes as Alphabet and Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, both face antitrust investigations in the United States and Europe.

The need for marketers to directly reach consumers has also led to the success of retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger to rapidly grow their own ad sales businesses, allowing brands to use their shopper data to target more customers. This form of advertising grew 47% this year to total $77 billion and is expected to grow to $143 billion by 2024, according to Zenith.

Retail media networks have been established in China for the more than a decade, but its rise in other markets has been remarkable, Barnard said.

"In the last five years, it has grown explosively out of nowhere outside of China," he said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.67% 2840.03 Delayed Quote.62.04%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.38% 3389.79 Delayed Quote.4.08%
APPLE INC. -1.17% 161.84 Delayed Quote.24.18%
FACEBOOK INC -1.14% 306.84 Delayed Quote.12.33%
All news about APPLE INC.
07:57aGoogle, Meta dominate as digital propels global advertising growth -forecasts
RE
06:52aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Trade Mostly Lower Premarket Monday
MT
06:41aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Boston Beer, Goldman Sachs, Steven Madden, Synthomer...
06:06aApple Files Lawsuit Against Russian Regulator Over App Store Warning
MT
06:02aKeyBanc Starts Apple at Overweight With $191 Price Target
MT
05:57aApple Bites Back Against Russian Antitrust Regulator
MT
04:27aApple starts legal action against Russian regulator in App Store dispute -RIA
RE
12/05Taiwan Nov exports seen surging for 17th month in a row
RE
12/04Dyson splits with Malaysia supplier, stoking concern over migrant worker treatment
RE
12/03REUTERS NEXT- U.S. labor movement's next frontier is the tech industry, AFL-CIO's Shule..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 562 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 655 B 2 655 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,79x
EV / Sales 2023 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 161,84 $
Average target price 167,65 $
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.24.18%2 655 211
XIAOMI CORPORATION-40.78%62 715
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD34.71%26 040
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.82%20 242
FIH MOBILE LIMITED28.42%1 254
RTX A/S-32.60%196