Google Pulls Parler as Apple Threatens the Same After Capitol Riot -- 4th Update

By Jeff Horwitz and Tim Higgins

Alphabet Inc.'s Google late Friday suspended Parler, a free-speech focused social-media network favored by conservatives, from its app store, and Apple Inc. threatened to do the same in the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot.

Google said it acted because of "continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.," which violated its requirements for sufficient moderation of egregious content for apps it distributes. A company representative said Parler would remain suspended until it addressed the issues "in light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat."

The suspension didn't affect Parler's availability on the internet or in other Android app stores, Google said.

Apple told Parler it received complaints regarding objectionable content on the service and accusations the app was used to plan, coordinate and facilitate illegal activities, according to a notice provided to The Wall Street Journal by John Matze, Parler's chief executive.

The tech giant said in order for Parler to remain available in the App Store, it had to provide detailed information about its content-moderation plans and how it would improve moderation and content filtering in the future. Apple set a deadline of 24 hours for Parler's compliance.

Launched in 2018, Parler has billed itself as a free-speech friendly and content-recommendation free alternative to larger social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. It has exploded in popularity in the run-up to and after the 2020 U.S. presidential election

While Parler bans spam, threats of violence and other illegal activity, its rules don't prohibit hate speech and false information.

Mr. Matze said Parler believes its existing rules against incitements to violence meet Apple's standards. The company is confident that "we can retain our values and make Apple happy quickly," he said, adding that "coordinating riots, violence and rebellions have no place on social media."

Nonetheless, Mr. Matze said, he was nervous "because the text in their messaging was fairly confrontational." He blamed politically motivated groups for unfairly targeting Parler. "They want to eliminate free speech and their political opponents," he said.

The decisions on Parler come as Twitter Inc. on Friday permanently suspended President Trump's personal account, an action that was roundly panned by conservatives online who said the ban illustrated bias against users such as Mr. Trump.

Apple and Google, operators of the world's two largest mobile-app marketplaces, had faced pressure from some users and entities including liberal activist group Sleeping Giants to remove Parler from app marketplaces after the violence in Washington.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com and Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-21 0000ET