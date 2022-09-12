Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-09-12 am EDT
161.72 USD   +2.76%
10:34aGoogle considers making some Pixel phones in India - The Information
RE
10:21aWall Street hits more than two-week high on energy, tech gains
RE
06:25aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket, With Exception of Bed Bath & Beyond
MT
Google considers making some Pixel phones in India - The Information

09/12/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Google Pixel phones are seen on display at the Google retail store in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc is considering moving some production of Pixel phones to India following disruptions in China from COVID-19 lockdowns and Beijing's rising tensions with the United States, the Information reported on Monday, citing a source.

Alphabet, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3Bcqoye)

The company's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai previewed a plan to manufacture in India earlier this year but a final decision has not yet been made, the report added. If approved, India production operations will still require import of components from China.

Alphabet is als
o considering Vietnam as another manufacturing base, according to Nikkei. https://reut.rs/3qulqYH

Apple Inc, the company's main smartphone rival, already makes at least four models up to iPhone 13 in India through contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron. It is reportedly considering making iPhone 14, the latest model unveiled on Sept. 7, also in India.

Global supply chains were disrupted earlier this year when China locked down key tech hub Shanghai, among other cities, due to a surge in COVID cases. More recently, U.S. banned exports of some high-end chips to China, escalating tensions with the Asian nation.

The company is set to release new Pixel phone models, and its first smartwatch, at an event in the U.S. on Oct. 6.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.20% 110.88 Delayed Quote.-23.61%
APPLE INC. 2.69% 161.605 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
NIKKEI 225 1.16% 28542.11 Real-time Quote.-2.00%
WISTRON CORPORATION 1.68% 27.2 End-of-day quote.-6.69%
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 528 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 2 529 B 2 529 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
EV / Sales 2023 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 157,37 $
Average target price 181,03 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-11.38%2 529 054
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.86%34 187
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-53.05%10 924
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-58.13%7 627
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-27.94%991
DZS INC.-24.60%341