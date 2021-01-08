Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

01/08/2021 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Inc's Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same.

Google said the app favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump must demonstrate "robust" content moderation if it wants to get back in the store. Apple gave the service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing to participants using the service to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the U.S. Capitol building.

The actions by the two Silicon Valley companies mean that the network seen as a haven for people expelled from Twitter could become unavailable for new downloads on the world's main mobile phone app stores within a day. It would still be available in mobile browsers.

Parler Chief Executive John Matze said in posts on his service on Friday that Apple was applying standards to Parler that it did not apply to itself and the companies were attacking civil liberties. He added in a text message to Reuters, "Coordinating riots, violence and rebellions has no place on social media."

Right-leaning social media users in the United States have flocked to Parler, messaging app Telegram and hands-off social site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc. Twitter permanently suspended President Trump's account on Friday.

In suspending the service, Google, whose software powers Android phones, cited its policy against apps that promote violence and gave recent examples from Parler, including a Friday post that began "How do we take back our country? About 20 or so coordinated hits" and another promoting a "Million Militia March" on Washington.

In a statement, Google said that "for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues."

In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler seen by Reuters, Apple cited participants of the mob storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

"Content that threatens the well-being of others or is intended to incite violence or other lawless acts has never been acceptable on the App Store," Apple said in the letter.

Apple gave Parler 24 hours to "remove all objectionable content from your app ... as well as any content referring to harm to people or attacks on government facilities now or at any future date." The company also demanded that Parler submit a written plan "to moderate and filter this content" from the app.

Apple declined to comment.

Matze, who describes himself as libertarian, founded Parler in 2018 as a "free-speech driven" alternative to mainstream platforms but began courting right-leaning users as prominent supporters of Trump moved there.

Those who have joined include commentator Candace Owens, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and right-wing activist Laura Loomer, who handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter's New York office in Nov. 2018 to protest a ban on her by the site. In November, conservative activist Rebekah Mercer confirmed that the she and her family, which includes her father and hedge-fund investor Robert Mercer, have provided funding to Parler.

"Apparently they believe Parler is responsible for ALL user generated content on Parler," Matze said in one of his posts. "By the same logic, Apple must be responsible for ALL actions taken by their phones. Every car bomb, every illegal cell phone conversation, every illegal crime committed on an iPhone, Apple must also be responsible for," he wrote. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford, Joseph Menn and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Daniel Wallis and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.32% 1797.83 Delayed Quote.2.58%
APPLE INC. 0.86% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
FACEBOOK INC -0.44% 267.57 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
All news about APPLE INC.
12:03aTwitter Bans President Trump's Account Permanently-- 3rd Update
DJ
12:01aGoogle Pulls Parler as Apple Threatens the Same After Capitol Riot -- 4th Upd..
DJ
01/08Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-..
RE
01/08India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
RE
01/08ALPHABET : Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account
RE
01/08Twitter Bans President Trump's Account Permanently-- 2nd Update
DJ
01/08Google Pulls Parler as Apple Threatens the Same After Capitol Riot -- 3rd Upd..
DJ
01/08The 'Small-Cap Effect' Isn't Dead, After All -- Journal Report
DJ
01/08Apple Threatens to Ban Parler After Capitol Riot -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/08REFILE-UPDATE 2-Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store;..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 316 B - -
Net income 2021 66 713 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 454 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,3x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 222 B 2 222 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,77x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 147 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 129,56 $
Last Close Price 132,05 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-1.33%2 221 512
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.48%508 101
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.11%103 864
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.79%20 922
FITBIT, INC.2.50%1 924
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.71%1 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ