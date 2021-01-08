Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Owners of the two biggest mobile app
stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking
service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Inc's
Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it
may do the same.
Google said the app favored by many supporters of U.S.
President Donald Trump must demonstrate "robust" content
moderation if it wants to get back in the store. Apple gave the
service 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, pointing
to participants using the service to coordinate Wednesday's
siege of the U.S. Capitol building.
The actions by the two Silicon Valley companies mean that
the network seen as a haven for people expelled from Twitter
could become unavailable for new downloads on the world's main
mobile phone app stores within a day. It would still be
available in mobile browsers.
Parler Chief Executive John Matze said in posts on his
service on Friday that Apple was applying standards to Parler
that it did not apply to itself and the companies were attacking
civil liberties. He added in a text message to Reuters,
"Coordinating riots, violence and rebellions has no place on
social media."
Right-leaning social media users in the United States have
flocked to Parler, messaging app Telegram and hands-off social
site Gab, citing the more aggressive policing of political
comments on mainstream platforms such as Twitter Inc
and Facebook Inc. Twitter permanently suspended President
Trump's account on Friday.
In suspending the service, Google, whose software powers
Android phones, cited its policy against apps that promote
violence and gave recent examples from Parler, including a
Friday post that began "How do we take back our country? About
20 or so coordinated hits" and another promoting a "Million
Militia March" on Washington.
In a statement, Google said that "for us to distribute an
app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement
robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this
ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the
app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these
issues."
In a letter from Apple's App Store review team to Parler
seen by Reuters, Apple cited participants of the mob storming
the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
"Content that threatens the well-being of others or is
intended to incite violence or other lawless acts has never been
acceptable on the App Store," Apple said in the letter.
Apple gave Parler 24 hours to "remove all objectionable
content from your app ... as well as any content referring to
harm to people or attacks on government facilities now or at any
future date." The company also demanded that Parler submit a
written plan "to moderate and filter this content" from the app.
Apple declined to comment.
Matze, who describes himself as libertarian, founded Parler
in 2018 as a "free-speech driven" alternative to mainstream
platforms but began courting right-leaning users as prominent
supporters of Trump moved there.
Those who have joined include commentator Candace Owens,
Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and right-wing activist Laura
Loomer, who handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter's New York
office in Nov. 2018 to protest a ban on her by the site. In
November, conservative activist Rebekah Mercer confirmed that
the she and her family, which includes her father and hedge-fund
investor Robert Mercer, have provided funding to Parler.
"Apparently they believe Parler is responsible for ALL user
generated content on Parler," Matze said in one of his posts.
"By the same logic, Apple must be responsible for ALL actions
taken by their phones. Every car bomb, every illegal cell phone
conversation, every illegal crime committed on an iPhone, Apple
must also be responsible for," he wrote.
