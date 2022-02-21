Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

02/21/2022 | 02:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Amazon Netflix and Google logos in combination photo from Reuters files

LONDON (Reuters) - Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday.

The so-called FAANGs have seen some of their COVID-era surges cut back this year, with Facebook down 38%, Apple down 5.7%, Amazon down 8.5% and Netflix and Google down 35% and 10% respectively..

JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%.

"As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

The chance is that the earnings of 'growth' sectors might not be exceptional anymore, although the big driver remains bond market borrowing costs, which have shot up this year as top central banks have laid the groundwork for interest rate rises.

Years of record-low rates have fuelled the tech stock rally but with those rates now rising again the appeal of stratospherically-valued tech stocks gets dimmer for investors, especially if their growth trajectories splutter.

"We believe that bond yields will keep moving higher through the course of the year," JPMorgan said referring to the bond market costs

"Our fixed income strategists expect U.S. 10-year (Treasury) yields to reach 2.35% by the end of this year, and German 10-year yields to reach 0.5%." Treasury yields are now at 1.92% and Germany bunds are at 0.2%.

They also said that the tensions building between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine shouldn't drive a return to big tech names, which carved out a safe-haven reputation during the pandemic.

"While geopolitics could flare up into month end... we do not expect this to last, and call for risk-on internals to resume into spring".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.61% 2608.06 Delayed Quote.-9.98%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.33% 3052.03 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
APPLE INC. -0.94% 167.3 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
BELIEVE -4.33% 14.15 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.47% 152.14 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.66% 96.29 Delayed Quote.21.59%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.75% 206.16 Delayed Quote.-38.71%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.19% 391.29 Delayed Quote.-35.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.08% 79.6995 Delayed Quote.2.97%
WTI 1.26% 93.92 Delayed Quote.21.54%
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
01:08pITC Institutes Investigation (337-TA-1299) In Certain Mobile Telephones
AQ
11:10aITC Institutes Investigation (337-TA-1300) In Certain Mobile Phones
AQ
11:07aDutch Antitrust Regulator Imposes Fifth Fine On Apple Over App Store Case
MT
10:15aDutch consumer watchdog gives Apple fifth $5.7 mln fine in App Store dispute
RE
09:43aApple supplier Luxshare plans share issue to fund new production lines
RE
09:21aTrump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted
RE
07:37aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 21, 2022
03:45aTaiwan's January export orders brisk, outlook broadly positive
RE
03:40aTaiwan's January export orders brisk, outlook broadly positive
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 76 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 2 730 B 2 730 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
EV / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float -
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 167,30 $
Average target price 191,08 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-5.78%2 730 242
XIAOMI CORPORATION-14.60%51 423
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.38%22 015
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.41%16 719
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-11.76%1 230
RTX A/S-20.97%193